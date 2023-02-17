Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The undeniably eye-catching Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is more affordable than ever before

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The undeniably eye-catching Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is more affordable than ever before
Quick, what Motorola phone has the best design right now? That's obviously a very subjective question different people might have very different answers for based on their individual preferences and personal sense of style, but if you ask the company itself, it appears that the Edge 30 Fusion is the current holder of the coveted "best design" label.

Slightly less impressive than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Motorola Edge+ (2022) under the hood, this Fusion model stands out at first glance with some unusually aggressive screen curves, nearly imperceptible bezels, and a "delightfully soft" vegan leather finish.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Neptune Blue, 6.55-Inch P-OLED Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 888+ Processor, 4,400mAh Battery, 68W Charging Support
$200 off (29%)
$499 99
$699 99
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Viva Magenta, 6.55-Inch P-OLED Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 888+ Processor, 4,400mAh Battery, 68W Charging Support, True Wireless Earbuds with Noise Cancellation Included
$200 off (25%)
$599 99
$799 99
Buy at Motorola

On top of everything, the unlocked Motorola Edge 30 Fusion also comes in a paint job like no other... at a somewhat excessive list price of $799.99. Fortunately, that "Viva Magenta Bundle" is marked down to $599.99 at the time of this writing, and like any bundle, the offer includes something else alongside the decidedly eye-catching handset in 2023's "Pantone Color of the Year."

We're talking about a nice pair of noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds... that you may or may not need in the midst of a flood of outstanding AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds deals. If you don't think you need that arguably cool gift and you're also not a fan of the "Viva Magenta" Edge 30 Fusion flavor, a slightly less striking Neptune Blue model can be yours for $499.99 after a $200 discount of its own.

Both variants come with a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space and excellent 12GB RAM count, as well as a decent (by 2023 high-end standards) Snapdragon 888+ processor, a reasonably large 4,400mAh battery squeezed into an exquisitely thin and premium body, an incredibly fluid 144Hz P-OLED display, three rear-facing cameras, and a blazing fast 68W charger in the phone's retail box.

All in all, you're probably not looking at the best Android phone money can buy here, but at $499.99 and up, the Edge 30 Fusion certainly deserves a shot if you're the kind of mobile consumer who always likes to stand out from the crowd in whatever way possible.

Latest News

Apple says iPhone bug may have been actively exploited - here's what to do
Apple says iPhone bug may have been actively exploited - here's what to do
Get an eligible bundle from Virgin Media O2 and receive a Fitbit Versa 4 or a £100 bill credit
Get an eligible bundle from Virgin Media O2 and receive a Fitbit Versa 4 or a £100 bill credit
You might want to wait before updating iOS if you rely on Google Photos
You might want to wait before updating iOS if you rely on Google Photos
More than 83,000 T-Mobile customers had zero service thanks to major outage
More than 83,000 T-Mobile customers had zero service thanks to major outage
Apple releases software updates for three mobile devices
Apple releases software updates for three mobile devices
New patent shows Fitbit may be developing tools to measure your blood pressure
New patent shows Fitbit may be developing tools to measure your blood pressure
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy S23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy S23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
The Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best Android smartphone... that I can't use
The Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best Android smartphone... that I can't use
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature
Samsung under fire as Galaxy Z Fold 3 screens crack for no reason at all after warranty expires
Samsung under fire as Galaxy Z Fold 3 screens crack for no reason at all after warranty expires
T-Mobile brings back its stellar Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro deals (with no trade-in)
T-Mobile brings back its stellar Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro deals (with no trade-in)
T-Mobile is putting an end to an awesome Sprint customer benefit at the most convenient time
T-Mobile is putting an end to an awesome Sprint customer benefit at the most convenient time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless