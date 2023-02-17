The undeniably eye-catching Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is more affordable than ever before





Slightly less impressive than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Motorola Edge+ (2022) under the hood, this Fusion model stands out at first glance with some unusually aggressive screen curves, nearly imperceptible bezels, and a "delightfully soft" vegan leather finish.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Neptune Blue, 6.55-Inch P-OLED Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 888+ Processor, 4,400mAh Battery, 68W Charging Support $200 off (29%) $499 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Viva Magenta, 6.55-Inch P-OLED Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 888+ Processor, 4,400mAh Battery, 68W Charging Support, True Wireless Earbuds with Noise Cancellation Included $200 off (25%) $599 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola





On top of everything, the unlocked Motorola Edge 30 Fusion also comes in a paint job like no other... at a somewhat excessive list price of $799.99. Fortunately, that "Viva Magenta Bundle" is marked down to $599.99 at the time of this writing, and like any bundle, the offer includes something else alongside the decidedly eye-catching handset in 2023's "Pantone Color of the Year."





We're talking about a nice pair of noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds... that you may or may not need in the midst of a flood of outstanding AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds deals. If you don't think you need that arguably cool gift and you're also not a fan of the "Viva Magenta" Edge 30 Fusion flavor, a slightly less striking Neptune Blue model can be yours for $499.99 after a $200 discount of its own.





Both variants come with a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space and excellent 12GB RAM count, as well as a decent (by 2023 high-end standards) Snapdragon 888+ processor, a reasonably large 4,400mAh battery squeezed into an exquisitely thin and premium body, an incredibly fluid 144Hz P-OLED display, three rear-facing cameras, and a blazing fast 68W charger in the phone's retail box.





All in all, you're probably not looking at the best Android phone money can buy here, but at $499.99 and up, the Edge 30 Fusion certainly deserves a shot if you're the kind of mobile consumer who always likes to stand out from the crowd in whatever way possible.