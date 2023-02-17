The undeniably eye-catching Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is more affordable than ever before
Quick, what Motorola phone has the best design right now? That's obviously a very subjective question different people might have very different answers for based on their individual preferences and personal sense of style, but if you ask the company itself, it appears that the Edge 30 Fusion is the current holder of the coveted "best design" label.
Slightly less impressive than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Motorola Edge+ (2022) under the hood, this Fusion model stands out at first glance with some unusually aggressive screen curves, nearly imperceptible bezels, and a "delightfully soft" vegan leather finish.
On top of everything, the unlocked Motorola Edge 30 Fusion also comes in a paint job like no other... at a somewhat excessive list price of $799.99. Fortunately, that "Viva Magenta Bundle" is marked down to $599.99 at the time of this writing, and like any bundle, the offer includes something else alongside the decidedly eye-catching handset in 2023's "Pantone Color of the Year."
We're talking about a nice pair of noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds... that you may or may not need in the midst of a flood of outstanding AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds deals. If you don't think you need that arguably cool gift and you're also not a fan of the "Viva Magenta" Edge 30 Fusion flavor, a slightly less striking Neptune Blue model can be yours for $499.99 after a $200 discount of its own.
Both variants come with a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space and excellent 12GB RAM count, as well as a decent (by 2023 high-end standards) Snapdragon 888+ processor, a reasonably large 4,400mAh battery squeezed into an exquisitely thin and premium body, an incredibly fluid 144Hz P-OLED display, three rear-facing cameras, and a blazing fast 68W charger in the phone's retail box.
All in all, you're probably not looking at the best Android phone money can buy here, but at $499.99 and up, the Edge 30 Fusion certainly deserves a shot if you're the kind of mobile consumer who always likes to stand out from the crowd in whatever way possible.
