Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) outshines its successor at its current price on Amazon
The watch is still worth getting, offering durability and a plethora of features at a much lower price. Act fast and save!
Samsung may have announced its all-new Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), but if you're looking for a great deal on a durable Samsung smartwatch, you should definitely shift your focus to the previous model.
True, it might seem a bit odd to promote an older generation of a device, but a third-party seller on Amazon is currently offering a hefty $220 discount on the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) in Titanium Gray. That means you can grab one for just under $430, which is a pretty decent price, considering this bad boy usually goes for around $650.
Granted, $430 is still a hefty price tag, so we get it if you're hesitating. However, the watch brings a lot to the table, making the current price well worth it, especially if you're a Galaxy user with extreme hobbies like rock climbing or mountain biking.
As a proper smartwatch built for people with an active lifestyle, this bad boy boasts serious durability. Its case is made of titanium, and it features a sapphire crystal screen. Additionally, it carries IP68 and 10ATM ratings, meaning it's fully dust-tight, can handle submersion in water up to five feet for 30 minutes, and can even survive dives as deep as 328 feet.
Battery life is also on point, with the smartwatch offering up to two days of use with heart rate tracking enabled and the always-on display turned off.
So, yeah! The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) may be an older-gen device and pretty expensive at that, but it's still worth getting. Act fast and save with this deal while you can!
Of course, our friend here comes with all the essential health-tracking features you'd expect from a premium wearable. You also get sleep apnea detection and Samsung's body composition analysis, which is pretty neat—especially if you're trying to get in shape, as it lets you keep tabs on your muscle and fat percentages. And since it runs on Wear OS, you'll have access to a plethora of additional apps via the Google Play Store.
