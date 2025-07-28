Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) outshines its successor at its current price on Amazon

Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) in Gray: Save $220 on Amazon! $220 off (34%) A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a sweet $220 discount on the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024), letting you score one for just south of $430. The watch is loaded with features and is an even bigger bargain at its current price. So, act fast and save today! Buy at Amazon

Granted, $430 is still a hefty price tag, so we get it if you're hesitating. However, the watch brings a lot to the table, making the current price well worth it, especially if you're a Galaxy user with extreme hobbies like rock climbing or mountain biking.As a proper smartwatch built for people with an active lifestyle, this bad boy boasts serious durability. Its case is made of titanium, and it features a sapphire crystal screen. Additionally, it carries IP68 and 10ATM ratings, meaning it's fully dust-tight, can handle submersion in water up to five feet for 30 minutes, and can even survive dives as deep as 328 feet.Of course, our friend here comes with all the essential health-tracking features you'd expect from a premium wearable. You also get sleep apnea detection and Samsung's body composition analysis, which is pretty neat—especially if you're trying to get in shape, as it lets you keep tabs on your muscle and fat percentages. And since it runs on Wear OS, you'll have access to a plethora of additional apps via the Google Play Store.Battery life is also on point, with the smartwatch offering up to two days of use with heart rate tracking enabled and the always-on display turned off.So, yeah! The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) may be an older-gen device and pretty expensive at that, but it's still worth getting. Act fast and save with this deal while you can!