Motorola Edge (2024) is a top pick for budget-conscious buyers at this discount
The phone can be yours for up to $300 off at the official store, making it an absolute steal for all the value it offers
The legendary Motorola Edge+ (2023) may be a hero reborn at $400 off, but if you're after a newer model, feel free to get the mid-range Edge (2024) instead.
This bad boy is currently selling for $200 off on Motorola.com, allowing you to score one for only $349.99. Not too shabby, considering the phone's MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of around $550. In addition, you can score extra savings with a trade-in, with Motorola offering a $100 discount on most phones.
It's worth noting that this isn't exactly a new deal, as it's been available for a while now. But considering you can grab one of the best mid-range phones out there for up to $300 off—at least—it's definitely an offer you shouldn't miss.
Equipped with the capable Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and backed by 8GB of RAM, this handsome fella handles just about anything you throw at it. It even runs heavy games like League of Legends: Wild Rift smoothly, as we saw in our dedicated Motorola Edge (2024) review.
As for the cameras, this phone rocks a 50MP main snapper, capturing stunning photos for a device that costs just $250. However, there's no telephoto lens, so zooming in may result in some loss of sharpness and detail.
All in all, the Edge (2024) delivers an insane amount of value at its current price on Motorola.com. The phone becomes an even bigger steal with that sweet trade-in discount you can also take advantage of. So, if you're after a speedy mid-ranger at a bargain price, this is it! Just act fast and save on one today while the offer is still available!
Its performance is backed by a gorgeous 6.6-inch P-OLED display with sharp 2400 x 1080 resolution, HDR10+ support, and brightness that reaches up to 1300 nits. It delivers beautiful visuals, especially when you're streaming HDR content. Plus, with its ultra-responsive 144Hz refresh rate, scrolling feels effortless while gameplay stays snappy.
