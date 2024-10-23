As someone who tests phones, I urge you to snag the Motorola Edge (2024) while it's $200 off on Amazon
As someone who tests phones for a living, I believe a Galaxy handset is always the better buy if you're in the market for an Android-powered smartphone. However, if you find a great deal on a powerful Moto phone, it becomes a no-brainer — you just have to buy it.
That's why, when I saw the Motorola Edge (2024) discounted by a whopping $200 on Amazon and that red banner saying 'Lowest price in 30 days,' I knew I had to write a deal post and let you know about this unmissable offer. With this discount, you can snag this awesome mid-ranger for just under $350, which is an incredible price given how much it puts on the table.
For instance, I was impressed by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset inside this fella. While not among the best on the market, the processor works without a hitch, and I didn't notice any stutters. Furthermore, it can even run games like League of Legends Wild Rift at 90Hz, despite the game warning that the settings might be too high for the phone.
Another reason why I think the Motorola Edge (2024) is a true bargain is its gorgeous 6.6-inch P-OLED display. I didn't expect much from it, given that it lacks Dolby Vision support, but, oh boy, I was wrong to write it off so fast. The screen offers a 2400 x 1080 resolution and the images look great with vibrant colors.
I was impressed by the cameras on board, too. I didn't expect the phone to take great-looking photos given its mid-range status; however, its 50 MP main camera and 32 MP selfie snapper, turned out to be pretty capable. So, I ended up liking the pictures I took. That said, there is no telephoto lens on board, so zoomed-in photos don't look so great.
Overall, I hope you now see why the Motorola Edge (2024) is an absolute bargain while on sale for $200 off. Just be sure to snatch one now while it's still heavily discounted on Amazon.
In addition, the display has a peak brightness of 1300 nits, which I really appreciated because it allowed me to see without squinting, even on sunny days. I also liked the variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz, as it makes the phone feel extremely fast and responsive.
