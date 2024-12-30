The mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) just became your new phone at this hefty 45% discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We already shared that Motorola has a sweet offer on its Razr (2024), but if you're after a capable phone with a more traditional form factor, go for the Edge (2024) instead.
Right now, the manufacturer is selling its sleek mid-ranger at a sweet $250 discount, bringing the price to just $299.99. What's more, it lets you save an extra $50 with a trade-in. Considering that the phone's MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) is about $550 and that you can now snag it for way below $300, we believe this deal is truly unmissable, and you should capitalize on it right now without any hesitation!
As for the phone itself, its capable Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, allow it to handle most tasks and heavy games like League of Legends Wild Rift without any hiccups. In addition, its screen supports an extremely high 144Hz refresh rate, which makes it feel blazing fast.
Speaking of the display, the 6.6-inch P-OLED unit on board offers a pleasant watching experience, boasting a 2400 x 1080 resolution and 1300 nits of brightness. It also supports HDR10+, letting you enjoy better colors when streaming content in this format.
In conclusion, the Motorola Edge (2024) is a great mid-range phone and is a steal at $250 off. Therefore, don't dilly-dally! Save big today!
Right now, the manufacturer is selling its sleek mid-ranger at a sweet $250 discount, bringing the price to just $299.99. What's more, it lets you save an extra $50 with a trade-in. Considering that the phone's MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) is about $550 and that you can now snag it for way below $300, we believe this deal is truly unmissable, and you should capitalize on it right now without any hesitation!
As for the phone itself, its capable Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, allow it to handle most tasks and heavy games like League of Legends Wild Rift without any hiccups. In addition, its screen supports an extremely high 144Hz refresh rate, which makes it feel blazing fast.
Speaking of the display, the 6.6-inch P-OLED unit on board offers a pleasant watching experience, boasting a 2400 x 1080 resolution and 1300 nits of brightness. It also supports HDR10+, letting you enjoy better colors when streaming content in this format.
We believe that you'll be impressed by the cameras, too. True, our friend here can't compare with the best camera phones on the market, but its 50 MP main camera takes photos with a good amount of detail and bright colors. That said, there is no telephoto lens on board, so zooming in 5X or 10X will take a toll on the quality.
In conclusion, the Motorola Edge (2024) is a great mid-range phone and is a steal at $250 off. Therefore, don't dilly-dally! Save big today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: