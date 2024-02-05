Amazon returns the elegant Motorola Edge (2023) mid-ranger to its lowest price with an amazing 42% price cut
A few weeks ago, we shared that Amazon has a sweet deal on the sleek Motorola Edge (2023), offering the phone at a nice 19%. And guess what, that deal is now over. But instead of returning the phone to its usual price, Amazon launched a new deal, returning the handset to its lowest price on its platform.
With a Dimensity 7030 chipset under the hood coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, the Motorola Edge (2023) delivers good mid-range performance, allowing you to do day-to-day stuff like browsing the web and your socials as well as stream videos without any hiccups. Additionally, the phone can run demanding games like Asphalt 9 and Genshin Impact.
But you'll also probably use your Motorola Edge (2023) for taking photos of your car or when at the gym. Therefore, you'll be pleased to learn that the phone sports a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP shooter for selfies and takes good-looking pictures. Moreover, both sensors can capture videos at up to 4K at 30fps.
On the battery front, the Motorola Edge (2023) packs a 4400 mAh power cell, which should have enough juice to get you through the day without top-ups. Another impressive thing about the phone is that it supports 68W fast-wired charging and has a charger in the box.
As you can see, the Motorola Edge (2023) has a lot going for it, and it's indeed a real bargain, especially while it's enjoying that awesome discount on Amazon. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag your Motorola Edge (2023) at a heavily reduced price now!
That's right, once again, the Motorola Edge (2023) is enjoying a whopping 42% discount, letting you snag this gorgeous thing for $250 off its price if you are quick enough, and pull the trigger on this deal now! And you should definitely capitalize on this deal, as it allows you to treat yourself to a new mid-range phone at the price of a budget smartphone!
Furthermore, the Motorola Edge (2023) sports a 6.6-inch display with a 2400 x 1080p resolution and a 144Hz variable refresh rate. On top of that, the screen has an impressive peak brightness of 1200 nits and supports HDR10+, allowing you to enjoy an even more awesome watching experience when streaming content in HDR10+.
