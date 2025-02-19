Discounted by 50%, the 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is a true bargain at under $400
A smartphone with top-tier performance and 512GB of storage for just under $400 is hard to believe. But with Motorola's current offer on its Motorola Edge+ (2023), you can score such a phone at this price right now!
The tech giant has slashed a whopping $400 off its powerhouse, allowing you to get your hands on a unit for only $399.99. Given that this bad boy's MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) is about $800, we believe this offer is too good to pass up! Not to mention that you can save even more with a trade-in.
Granted, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) isn't exactly a spring chicken, so you might hesitate to jump on this deal. But for south of $400, it's worth every penny spent.
Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it delivers fast performance and can handle anything you throw its way. And, as a true top-tier phone, it takes beautiful photos with its 50 MP main camera and a 60 MP selfie snapper.
When we take everything into account, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) has a lot to offer for its current price of just under $400. So, don't hesitate—save big with this deal now!
