Discounted by 50%, the 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is a true bargain at under $400

Granted, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) isn't exactly a spring chicken, so you might hesitate to jump on this deal. But for south of $400, it's worth every penny spent.Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it delivers fast performance and can handle anything you throw its way. And, as a true top-tier phone, it takes beautiful photos with its 50 MP main camera and a 60 MP selfie snapper.Battery life is also on point, with the hefty 5,100mAh power cell on board offering up to two days of power on one charge. It also supports 68W fast charging, which fills the tank in under an hour. Plus, Motorola provides a 68W charger inside the box. What's more, the phone should receive major OS updates up to Android 16 and security patches for over two years.When we take everything into account, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) has a lot to offer for its current price of just under $400. So, don't hesitate—save big with this deal now!