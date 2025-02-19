Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Discounted by 50%, the 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is a true bargain at under $400

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Motorola Edge+ (2023).
A smartphone with top-tier performance and 512GB of storage for just under $400 is hard to believe. But with Motorola's current offer on its Motorola Edge+ (2023), you can score such a phone at this price right now!

The tech giant has slashed a whopping $400 off its powerhouse, allowing you to get your hands on a unit for only $399.99. Given that this bad boy's MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) is about $800, we believe this offer is too good to pass up! Not to mention that you can save even more with a trade-in.

Motorola Edge+ (2023): Save 50% at Motorola!

$399 99
$799 99
$400 off (50%)
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is selling at a massive 50% discount at the official store. This allows you to score one for just under $400 and save $400! The phone delivers fast performance, takes beautiful photos and is a true bargain right now!
Buy at Motorola


Granted, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) isn't exactly a spring chicken, so you might hesitate to jump on this deal. But for south of $400, it's worth every penny spent.

Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it delivers fast performance and can handle anything you throw its way. And, as a true top-tier phone, it takes beautiful photos with its 50 MP main camera and a 60 MP selfie snapper.

Battery life is also on point, with the hefty 5,100mAh power cell on board offering up to two days of power on one charge. It also supports 68W fast charging, which fills the tank in under an hour. Plus, Motorola provides a 68W charger inside the box. What's more, the phone should receive major OS updates up to Android 16 and security patches for over two years.

When we take everything into account, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) has a lot to offer for its current price of just under $400. So, don't hesitate—save big with this deal now!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements

Latest News

Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless