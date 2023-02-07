Peppy performer Motorola Edge 2022 is half-off right now

Motorola's best phone in recent memory, the Edge 2022 , is 50 percent off at Amazon currently.





The Edge 2022 is an affordable flagship with specs not normally seen on phones in this price bracket. It has a 6.6 inches OLED screen with an industry-leading refresh rate of 144Hz for silky smooth visuals. Despite its large footprint, the phone is super lightweight.





The MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chip powers the phone. It's an impressive 6nm chip with better benchmark numbers than the Google Pixel 6. Real-world performance is also pretty good and the phone never feels sluggish or slow. It also never gets toasty, so gaming should be fun on it.





The Edge 2022 comes with a 5,000mAh battery and it lasts two days with average use. That's pretty impressive, considering that you won't have to charge your phone every day. The battery can be replenished quickly with 30W wired charging. It also supports 15W wireless charging as we as 5W reverse wireless charging.





The phone runs a near-stock version of the Android operating system with only a few useful Motorola apps. It doesn't force crapware down your throat, unlike some recent pricey phones.





The device has a triple camera array with a 50MP main sensor and it takes pretty good photos with plenty of details during day time. Low-light shots are also pretty decent, thanks to the Night Vision mode.





Other features include a fast in-screen fingerprint scanner, NFC, and four years of security support.





In short, if you need a snappy phone with a high-quality display, multi-day battery life, and a clean software interface, the Motorola Edge 2022 should totally be your next smartphone.





The 256GB model with 8GB of RAM which usually costs $599.99 is $300 off right now and can be yours for only $299.53.