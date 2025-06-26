Motorola is working on a new premium-looking phone, here is what it looks like
The top of the Moto G series, the Moto G96, is expected to arrive later this year, but we already have a gallery of pictures highlighting it.
Motorola Moto G96 | Image credit: YTECHB.comMotorola introduced a mid-range trio last month, but there’s one device missing from the collection, the Moto G96 5G. Although the smartphone was previously leaked, it was not among the devices Motorola launched at the end of May.
The new Moto G56 5G, Moto G86 5G, and Moto G86 Power 5G made their debut in Europe but are unlikely to be introduced in the United States. The same can be said about the Moto G96, a phone that hasn’t been announced yet, but already had its specs sheet and design leaked a while ago.
The latest Moto G96 pictures reveal a very noticeable premium-looking design for Motorola’s mid-range phone, and the information that comes with the images confirm this statement.
Motorola will be continuing its successful partnership with Pantone, which is why the Moto G96 will be available in these vivid colors: Catteleya Orchid, Dresden Blue, Greener Pastures, Asheligh Blue. Besides these bright hues, customers will also be able to choose the premium option, which is the vegan faux leather model.
If we put the Moto G96 and Moto G86 sides by side or compare any of the three phones launched last month by Motorola with the Moto G96, they look virtually the same. The only difference lies in the size and shape of the camera island.
- Display: 6.67-inch pOLED 10-bit, 144 Hz refresh rate
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Storage: 256 GB internal memory
- Main camera: 50 MP (Sony LYTIA 700C sensor) main, 8 MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 32 MP
- Battery: 5,500mAh
- OS: Android 15
Motorola Moto G96 | Images credits: YTECHB.com
For what is worth, Moto G96 offers a little bit more power in the same sleek chassis that Motorola fans are very familiar with. Non-tech savvy customers are unlikely to notice the subtle design differences between the various Moto G series phones.
No information about pricing options has been leaked yet, but it’s safe to say Moto G96 will cost a bit more than Moto G86, which made its debut last month. For reference, Moto G86 was priced to sell for as low as €330 / £300 in Europe.
No information about pricing options has been leaked yet, but it’s safe to say Moto G96 will cost a bit more than Moto G86, which made its debut last month. For reference, Moto G86 was priced to sell for as low as €330 / £300 in Europe.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: