Best Buy has the Moto G7 Power battery king on sale at a crazy low price













Until that happens, the early 2019-released Moto G7 Power can be purchased at a crazy low price from Best Buy again , at least if you don't have a problem opening a new Verizon service line or an altogether new account and pay for the 6.2 -inch handset in 24 monthly installments. You're only looking at spending a grand total of 60 bucks if you meet those two requirements, mind you, which represents a massive discount of $180 from a regular price of $240.





Of course, the G7 Power rarely costs 240 bucks nowadays, currently fetching $5 a month with device payment plans and new lines at Verizon for a total of $120. It's also worth pointing out that the Snapdragon 632-powered phone has been available at a lower price than $60 a while back , although we don't expect those absolutely insane deals to make a comeback anytime soon.





However you look at it, it's undeniably great to be able to get an excellent overall mid-ranger like the Moto G7 Power for a measly $2.50 a month. Up for grabs in a single Marine Blue paint job, the Verizon-locked variant comes with 32 gigs of internal storage space and 3 gigs of memory, as well as the respectable aforementioned SD632 SoC, and most importantly, an incredibly large 5,000mAh battery.





In fact, we proclaimed this device the world's new battery king roughly a year ago after rigorously testing its endurance, and at least until the G8 Power comes out, the Moto G7 Power looks set to retain that title.





By the way, if you're an upgrading Verizon customer, Best Buy will offer you a smaller overall discount of $100 with installment plans, charging $5.83 a month for a total of around 140 bucks.





With the holiday shopping season in the rearview mirror, it might be time to admit you made a serious mistake if you didn't upgrade your phone when everyone was running sweet Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.