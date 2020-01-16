Verizon Motorola Android Deals

Best Buy has the Moto G7 Power battery king on sale at a crazy low price

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 16, 2020, 2:12 AM
Best Buy has the Moto G7 Power battery king on sale at a crazy low price
With the holiday shopping season in the rearview mirror, it might be time to admit you made a serious mistake if you didn't upgrade your phone when everyone was running sweet Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Then again, pretty much all major handset manufacturers are preparing to unveil new generations of their most popular products as we speak, and that obviously means older models have to go. While Motorola has already expanded the mid-range Moto G family with G8 Play and G8 Plus variants, a "standard" Moto G8 and a G8 Power are likely in the cards for early 2020 announcements.

Check out the deal here


Until that happens, the early 2019-released Moto G7 Power can be purchased at a crazy low price from Best Buy again, at least if you don't have a problem opening a new Verizon service line or an altogether new account and pay for the 6.2-inch handset in 24 monthly installments. You're only looking at spending a grand total of 60 bucks if you meet those two requirements, mind you, which represents a massive discount of $180 from a regular price of $240.

Of course, the G7 Power rarely costs 240 bucks nowadays, currently fetching $5 a month with device payment plans and new lines at Verizon for a total of $120. It's also worth pointing out that the Snapdragon 632-powered phone has been available at a lower price than $60 a while back, although we don't expect those absolutely insane deals to make a comeback anytime soon.

However you look at it, it's undeniably great to be able to get an excellent overall mid-ranger like the Moto G7 Power for a measly $2.50 a month. Up for grabs in a single Marine Blue paint job, the Verizon-locked variant comes with 32 gigs of internal storage space and 3 gigs of memory, as well as the respectable aforementioned SD632 SoC, and most importantly, an incredibly large 5,000mAh battery.

In fact, we proclaimed this device the world's new battery king roughly a year ago after rigorously testing its endurance, and at least until the G8 Power comes out, the Moto G7 Power looks set to retain that title. 

By the way, if you're an upgrading Verizon customer, Best Buy will offer you a smaller overall discount of $100 with installment plans, charging $5.83 a month for a total of around 140 bucks.

$135.00 Motorola Moto G7 Power on eBay

Related phones

Moto G7 Power
Motorola Moto G7 Power OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 4 Reviews
  • Display 6.2" 720 x 1570 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Octa-core, 1800 MHz
  • Storage 32 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$180
moto-g7-power-best-buy-verizon-deal
Best Buy has the Moto G7 Power battery king on sale at a crazy low price
-$150
t-mobile-samsung-galaxy-s10-s10e-deal-price-discount
T-Mobile ditches the Samsung Galaxy S10+, offers deals on S10 and S10e
-$200
google-fi-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-deals
Expires in - 2w 22hGoogle has the Pixel 4 and 4 XL on sale at a solid discount with (almost) no strings attached
-$210
walmart-apple-6th-gen-9-7-inch-ipad-deal-cellular-128gb-variant
Walmart has Apple's 6th Gen iPad on sale at a massive discount for a no doubt limited time
-$400
lg-v40-thinq-unlocked-deal-costco
Expires in - 2w 1dCostco has the unlocked LG V40 ThinQ on sale at a substantial discount
apple-iphone-8-plus-iphone-7-plus-new-woot-deals
Hot new sale brings iPhone 8 Plus and 7 Plus down to crazy low prices (refurbished)

Popular stories

judge-will-allow-third-party-briefs-in-review-of-doj-sprint-deal
Here's your chance to tell a federal judge what you think about the T-Mobile-Sprint merger
samsung-galaxy-S20-S11-vs-plus-ultra-specs-price-comparison-preview
Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra (S11+) leaked specs and price comparison
t-mobile-sprint-merger-lawsuit-filing-states-doj-arguments
T-Mobile and Sprint react to the states' reaction to the DOJ's court filing last month
t-mobile-claims-5g-network-better-than-att-verizon
T-Mobile wants to 'literally kick the ass out of AT&T and Verizon' in a year
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-ultra-price-release-specs-features
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
t-mobile-sprint-merger-has-another-hurdle-to-clear
OMG! T-Mobile-Sprint merger faces yet another hurdle it must clear
tracfone-prepaid-t-mobile-sprint-verizon-att-prepaid-smartsim-dynamic-handover
After endorsing the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, Tracfone will pick the best network with SmartSIM
t-mobile-sprint-merger-states-attack-doj-fcc-court-filing
States opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger go for the federal government's jugular

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless