Surprise deals bring the unlocked Moto G7 Plus down to a crazy low price in the US
Motorola is already selling most of its smartphones available in the US at lower than ever prices ahead of Black Friday, but if you're on a tight budget and can't decide between the likes of the Moto E (2020) and G Fast, B&H Photo Video and Amazon are adding the slightly older Moto G7 Plus to the mix at a huge discount.
Listed at $249.99, the handset can be "pre-ordered" from B&H at the time of this writing for $130 less than that with "expected availability" on November 20. Meanwhile, Amazon's "Made for US" Moto G7 Plus is up for grabs at $99.53 off a strange $219.52 list price with actual stock arriving on November 17.
Backed by a 1-year warranty, this brand-new and unused smartphone arguably delivers amazing bang for your buck at this deeply discounted price, with a sharp 6.2-inch screen sporting 2270 x 1080 pixels and a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 636 processor in tow among others.
Granted, the 3,000mAh battery under the hood of 2019's G7 Plus is, well, pitiful by 2020 mid-range standards, but we obviously can't say the same thing about its 4GB RAM count and 64 gigs of internal storage space. The blazing fast 27W TurboPower charging support should also help offset the battery capacity downside, especially considering the fact you don't need to pay anything extra to squeeze those speeds out of this ultra-affordable device.
The 16 + 5MP dual rear-facing camera system is pretty decent too... for this price, and although we wouldn't hold our breath for another major update, it is worth pointing out that the Moto G7 Plus has recently received its Android 10 promotion internationally.