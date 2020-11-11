iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Motorola Android Deals

Motorola previews its Black Friday deals with huge 'leak sale' on a whole lot of smartphones

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 11, 2020, 3:53 PM

We're sure you've heard of leaked smartphone images, release dates, and launch prices, but Motorola might be trying to start a new trend by "leaking" its own holiday deals on everything from the ultra-affordable Moto E (2020), E6, and G Fast to the foldable Razr (2019) and Razr (2020).

Obviously, this is an official marketing strategy rather than an actual, unauthorized leak, and although the company doesn't exactly spell it out for us, we're fairly confident the "leak sale" valid until Sunday, November 15 will return largely unchanged both on or around Black Friday in a couple of weeks and on or around Christmas next month.

The awesome thing about this fresh batch of Motorola handset promotions is that they're currently available pretty much everywhere across the nation, from Amazon to Best Buy, B&H Photo Video, and of course, the smartphone manufacturer's own official US e-store.

One of the most exciting devices on sale this (extended) holiday season is undoubtedly the 5G-enabled Razr flip phone with Android 10, despite its very obvious shortcomings and glaring flaws. Typically priced at an arguably excessive 1400 bucks, the incredibly versatile and relatively compact Snapdragon 765 mid-ranger can be purchased at the time of this writing at a huge $400 discount in an unlocked variant compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Curiously enough, the vastly inferior 4G LTE-only Motorola Razr (2019) for Verizon also costs $999.99 right now, which is by no means a good deal. On the bright side, bargain hunters should be happy to see all the latest members of the Moto G family available stateside score decent discounts of between $50 (the G Fast) and $100 (the G Stylus).

If you don't have a problem spending an extra hundred bucks or two, the Motorola One Zoom, One Fusion+, and the Motorola Edge could well satisfy your thirst for a little additional processing power or imaging prowess. 

Of course, Android power users should consider nothing but the Verizon-exclusive Motorola Edge+, which packs a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 SoC and currently goes for $699.99 instead of its $999.99 list price.

At the other end of the spectrum, the entry-level Moto E (2020) and Moto E6 are up for grabs ahead of Black Friday at $30 and $50 off their already ultra-low regular prices.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Motorola previews its Black Friday deals with huge 'leak sale' on a whole lot of smartphones
Popular stories
When is Black Friday 2020? Best deals and discounts to expect
Popular stories
Best Black Friday camera deals available now and coming soon
Popular stories
Expires in - 9h 34minAmazon is holding a massive early Black Friday sale on Anker charging accessories
Popular stories
Best AirPods deals for Black Friday 2020
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G gets discounted on Amazon ahead of Black Friday

Popular stories

Popular stories
FDA approves Apple Watch app that ends nightmares
Popular stories
All iPhone 12 mini preorder deals and prices at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T or Best Buy
Popular stories
A production drop proves the Galaxy Note 20 was a bad idea
Popular stories
Samsung launches improved version of Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Popular stories
Early Samsung Galaxy S21 5G launch and key S21 Ultra specs are now essentially confirmed
Popular stories
OnePlus starts Black Friday early: get deals on OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless