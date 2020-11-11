Motorola previews its Black Friday deals with huge 'leak sale' on a whole lot of smartphones
We're sure you've heard of leaked smartphone images, release dates, and launch prices, but Motorola might be trying to start a new trend by "leaking" its own holiday deals on everything from the ultra-affordable Moto E (2020), E6, and G Fast to the foldable Razr (2019) and Razr (2020).
One of the most exciting devices on sale this (extended) holiday season is undoubtedly the 5G-enabled Razr flip phone with Android 10, despite its very obvious shortcomings and glaring flaws. Typically priced at an arguably excessive 1400 bucks, the incredibly versatile and relatively compact Snapdragon 765 mid-ranger can be purchased at the time of this writing at a huge $400 discount in an unlocked variant compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.
Curiously enough, the vastly inferior 4G LTE-only Motorola Razr (2019) for Verizon also costs $999.99 right now, which is by no means a good deal. On the bright side, bargain hunters should be happy to see all the latest members of the Moto G family available stateside score decent discounts of between $50 (the G Fast) and $100 (the G Stylus).
If you don't have a problem spending an extra hundred bucks or two, the Motorola One Zoom, One Fusion+, and the Motorola Edge could well satisfy your thirst for a little additional processing power or imaging prowess.
Of course, Android power users should consider nothing but the Verizon-exclusive Motorola Edge+, which packs a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 SoC and currently goes for $699.99 instead of its $999.99 list price.
At the other end of the spectrum, the entry-level Moto E (2020) and Moto E6 are up for grabs ahead of Black Friday at $30 and $50 off their already ultra-low regular prices.