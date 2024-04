Could the Moto G64 beat the Pixel 8a, Galaxy A55 in the mid-range game and become a "mid-range killer"?

*Header image: the Moto G54 Power Edition







Motorola has just unveiled (or at least, pre-announced) its upcoming mid-range device, the Moto G64 . Spectacularly-sounding big 6,000mAh battery, fast charging, and a bright and responsive screen adorn its spec sheet.

Moto G64: top aspects to get you all fired up

Moto G64 facing the Pixel 8a and the Galaxy A55

Performance

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 1163 Google Pixel 7a 1437 Motorola Moto G54 Power Edition 905 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 3487 Google Pixel 7a 3461 Motorola Moto G54 Power Edition 2344 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 930 Google Pixel 7a 1631 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 916 Google Pixel 7a 1095 View all

Battery

Design

Last but definitely not least in the list of strong sides of the Moto we have design. Images of the phone show fresh colors and an overall interesting look. I'm all about colorful phones done right, and at least judging by the renders of the device, this is one such case. We have a beautiful violet color, a sophisticated green, and a refreshing blue.





Galaxy A55 is also available in some lovely colors, and the Pixel 8a is expected to also boast a creative color palette (we expect light blue, mint, obsidian, and porcelain color options).

Usually, Motorola mid-rangers and budget phones sport the rather boring color of... well, dark blue (or black for some). But it's great that with this line, Moto is matching the other big players and offering different color choices. Theis also available in some lovely colors, and theis expected to also boast a creative color palette (we expect light blue, mint, obsidian, and porcelain color options).





What are the weak points in the otherwise very good Moto G64?

Nothing comes perfect in life, and although the Moto G64 has big potential, there have to be compromises for that price. And one big compromise is software updates.





Only one major Android update promised

It is said the phone will come with just one major Android update and three years of security updates. The Galaxy A55 , on the other hand, has four years of Android updates secured, and five years of software patches. The Pixel 8a has a rumored software support of 7 years (we'll see if this ends up true). One year just doesn't cut it with the competition.







Camera

Moto G64 vs Galaxy A55 vs Pixel 8a specs compared





So, will the Moto G64 succeed in fighting off the Pixel and the Galaxy?

And for the price that it's going to be available in (it will first be released in India at the rough equivalent of just $275, direct conversion), I can't help but wonder. Is the Moto G64 capable of kicking the yet-unannouncedand the recently-releasedout of their otherwise secure job positions? Are we going to have a "mid-range killer"? Let's discuss it!The Moto G64 is advertised under the banner of "Unleashing the beast" and will come with a new upper mid-range chip - the Dimensity 7025, a humongous 6,000mAh battery, and excellent charging capabilities (according to rumors, 33W fast charging).Apart from that, the phone is expected to come equipped with a big and gamer-friendly 6.5-inch display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. All this is coupled with 12 gigs of RAM for seamless multitasking...All in all, at least on paper the phone sounds very good for that price. It sounds even better than a phone for the price of around $300 tops. It's a mid-range phone (despite this being a somewhat elusive category to define) so it's bound to be able to take on the yet-unannounced Pixel 8a and Galaxy A55 Before I dive into the comparison, I want to explain why the term "mid-range killer" is something that came to mind with this phone. The term (yep, it's made up) takes its inspiration from the term "flagship killer". This depicts a phone that's cheaper than a flagship but in terms of specs and performance is as good as a flagship or even better.That's why I thought of the Moto G64 as a potential "mid-range killer". Its expected price (around $275) is cheaper than the one expected for the(which is by all means a), or the. The 8a is expected to be priced at $499, while the Galaxy - €479. We're met with a glaring price difference of more than $150-200. And the Moto comes with some very exciting specs...The Moto G64 is said to come with a Dimensity 7025 chip. The Moto G54 Power Edition , which is somewhat almost the same phone as its 'successor' comes with MediaTek's Dimensity 7020 processor.For reference, check out how the Dimensity 7020 performs against the A55 and the Pixel 7a (we obviously haven't tested the 8a yet, as it's not official).We expect the Dimensity 7025 to come with a better result. How much better it will actually be, however, is still unknown. We don't expect a huge jump in performance though, so expect something along those lines.As you can see, performance-wise the G64 isn't a killer, per se, but as I like to underline, benchmarks aren't necessarily indicative of real-life use. Our own Sebastian found the G45 Power a joy to use in real life, despite the weaker benchmark result.He says in our Moto G54 Power review Of course, there are other things that come into play when we talk performance. Like, for example, software. But more on that, later.The G64 is said to come with a huge 6,000mAh battery cell, which obviously blows the's rumored 4,500 mAh and even the's 5,000 mAh out of the water. For people who consider battery life one of the most important aspects of a phone (like me, for example), this is a huge deal. I'm always ready to forego portability and be stuck with a bigger phone just so I don't have to 'baby' its battery every day.But what's even cooler is that maybe the compromise I talk above may not have to be made here. Moto advertises the G64 as 'thin and lightweight' and it's said to weigh just 192g, which would mean you get a big battery but you don't have to carry a 300g phone for that.As for charging, rumors expect the A64 to support 33W fast charging. Theis rumored to support 27W charging, and thecomes at 25W. One bonus with the Moto though: you get the TurboPower charger in the box, something the other two contenders can't really boast with.As for the material, the Moto is most likely going to be a plastic phone. Unfortunately, that's where it could lose to the's more premium glass feel. As for the Pixel, rumors are not saying if it will remain with a plastic back. However, if you're one of the people who will snap a case on your phone anyway, the plastic back might not be a big deal breaker (and it's more difficult to drop and destroy).Also, another potential weak point for the Moto is the camera. On paper, it does have what it takes: a 50MP OIS camera with an 8MP ultra-wide and 8MP for macro and depth. The G54 Power has a similar camera setup (minus the 8MP macro which is 2MP). But the photos aren't ideal, and they look pretty only under certain conditions.I'm not going to delve into the camera too much as it's possible Motorola has improved it with this year's model. But you can clearly see that the Pixel and the Galaxy are way better at capturing realistic and beautiful photos. Just look at the blues and greens, and also look at sharpening, and you'll get what I mean.My prediction is that the Moto photos will remain pretty much similar to the G54 Power. This, put quite frankly, is another point that could prevent the Moto from 'mid-range killing' the other two guys.(Keep in mind that thespecs are all as rumored, while some of the Moto G64 are confirmed)As you can see, this phone has a huge potential but some serious drawbacks as well. It will probably not have enough to kick the Pixel and the Galaxy out of contention, but it's nonetheless an exciting opportunity to enjoy some serious power for a lower cost.For some people, it will be exactly a 'mid-range killer', but for the majority, maybe it won't. But as I said, the potential is there, so I'm feeling quite optimistic. If anything, tough competition is always a healthy thing.