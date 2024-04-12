Could the Moto G64 beat the Pixel 8a, Galaxy A55 in the mid-range game and become a "mid-range killer"?

*Header image: the Moto G54 Power Edition







Motorola has just unveiled (or at least, pre-announced) its upcoming mid-range device, the Moto G64 . Spectacularly-sounding big 6,000mAh battery, fast charging, and a bright and responsive screen adorn its spec sheet.

Moto G64: top aspects to get you all fired up

Moto G64 facing the Pixel 8a and the Galaxy A55

Performance

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 1163 Google Pixel 7a 1437 Motorola Moto G54 Power Edition 905 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 3487 Google Pixel 7a 3461 Motorola Moto G54 Power Edition 2344 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 930 Google Pixel 7a 1631 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 916 Google Pixel 7a 1095 View all

Battery

Design

Last but definitely not least in the list of strong sides of the Moto we have design. Images of the phone show fresh colors and an overall interesting look. I'm all about colorful phones done right, and at least judging by the renders of the device, this is one such case. We have a beautiful violet color, a sophisticated green, and a refreshing blue.





Galaxy A55 is also available in some lovely colors, and the Pixel 8a is expected to also boast a creative color palette (we expect light blue, mint, obsidian, and porcelain color options).

Usually, Motorola mid-rangers and budget phones sport the rather boring color of... well, dark blue (or black for some). But it's great that with this line, Moto is matching the other big players and offering different color choices. Theis also available in some lovely colors, and theis expected to also boast a creative color palette (we expect light blue, mint, obsidian, and porcelain color options).





What are the weak points in the otherwise very good Moto G64?

Nothing comes perfect in life, and although the Moto G64 has big potential, there have to be compromises for that price. And one big compromise is software updates.





Only one major Android update promised

It is said the phone will come with just one major Android update and three years of security updates. The Galaxy A55 , on the other hand, has four years of Android updates secured, and five years of software patches. The Pixel 8a has a rumored software support of 7 years (we'll see if this ends up true). One year just doesn't cut it with the competition.







Camera

Moto G64 vs Galaxy A55 vs Pixel 8a specs compared





*Unconfirmed Moto G64 specs

So, will the Moto G64 succeed in fighting off the Pixel and the Galaxy?