Check out these high-res images of Motorola's next flagship, the Moto G100

The G100 will be Motorola's first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 870 5G chipset, the US company confirmed last week. An 18-second video published on Twitter less than a week ago teased the upcoming reveal of the flagship without actually pointing to an exact date for the announcement.
Regardless of that, Dutch website Mobiel Kopen (via LetsGoDigital) got their hands on a bucketload of high-resolution images of the upcoming Moto G100. As expected, the Moto G100 is the global version of the Motorola Edge S, the smartphone that was introduced in China earlier this year.
Although we've established that the Moto G100 and Edge S are different versions of the same phone, it remains to be seen what are the differences between the two. Based on what we know about the Edge S, the Moto G100 is likely to boast a huge 6.7-inch AMOLED display (2560 x 1080 pixels), a double punch-hole camera (16MP+8MP), and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Also, the upcoming flagship will pack a quad-camera setup (64MP+16MP+2MP+TOF 3D), a huge 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support, and either 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM. Motorola Edge S comes in three different variants based on the amount of memory: 6/128GB, 8/128GB, and 8/256GB.
Motorola Edge S is available in China for 1999 yuan, which is the equivalent of €260, but we can't imagine that the Moto G100 will be priced similarly in Europe and the United States. Anyway, until the Moto G100 is officially introduced, check out these high-resolution pictures of the phone.
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.