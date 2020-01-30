T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Motorola

Leaked G Stylus pics show Motorola's answer to the Samsung Note and LG Stylo series

Jan 30, 2020, 7:50 AM
Move over, LG, there is a new stylus challenger to Samsung's S Pen dominance, and it is coming by none other than Motorola. The so-called Moto G Stylus (if there ever was a clear hint what's its specialty) has now appeared in live shots, after leaking as a render before.

The G Stylus will apparently be a continuation of the trend for highly specialized phones for every need and taste that Moto started last year with the Macro, Zoom, Action, and other camera-specific models. 

As you can see from the image below, it's not a giant handset, and the specs rumor points towards a 6.4-incher at the front. Other specs bandied about in the FCC filing and benchmarks of the handset are a midrange Snapdragon 6-series chipset and a largish 4000mAh battery, as well as, surprise, surprise, a quad camera set on the back which lead with Sony's 48MP sensor as is evident from the picture.


Having a stylus-laden handset just when Samsung is issuing the Note 10 Lite in the global market may not be such a smart decision, but the G Stylus has probably been in the works for a while, plus we are certain that it will be hitting a much lower price point with its polycarbonate build. 

As to the stylus itself, and what you can do with it on the Moto's display, that remains to be seen, and Motorola will likely keep it under wraps until the MWC expo nears next month. Still, knowing that there will be a USA-centric model. we'd be able to pit it against the LG Stylo series and the Note 10 Lite very soon.

