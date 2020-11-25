Here's how you can get the Moto G Stylus and G Power for free this Black Friday









But if you thought those things were cheap, wait until you hear how much the G Power and G Stylus are available for right now. With an instant $100 discount, the Snapdragon 665-powered handsets go down to $149 and $199 respectively, but when you take Google's complimentary Fi credit into consideration as well, you're basically spending nothing here. Nada. Zilch. $0.













That's right, Moto G Power and G Stylus buyers are eligible for $149 and $199 free credit respectively, whether they're looking to join the mobile virtual network operator as new customers or add a new line of service to an existing account. There are no device trade-ins or number port-ins required, mind you, and the conditions you do need to meet to qualify for the full $250 and $300 savings seem about as straightforward as you can imagine.













Namely, you'll have to activate your preferred 2020 Moto G-series model on the same Google Fi account actually used to purchase the phone, and do so on a "full service plan" within 30 days of receiving your shipment confirmation email. You'll then have to remain active for a measly 30 consecutive days and accept that the free credit can only be used for monthly service costs like data, calls, texts, and device protection rather than the costs of the phones themselves.





At the end of the day, it might be harder to decide which of these two handsets to buy than whether or not to take advantage of this sweet Black Friday deal, as the Moto G Power has a gargantuan 5,000mAh battery going for it, while the G Stylus comes with a, well, built-in stylus in addition to some extra storage space and better cameras.



