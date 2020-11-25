iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Here's how you can get the Moto G Stylus and G Power for free this Black Friday

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 25, 2020, 3:44 PM
Here's how you can get the Moto G Stylus and G Power for free this Black Friday
Even though Motorola has already taken the wraps off a new big-battery Moto G9 Power handset while unsurprisingly working hard on a Moto G Stylus 2021 mid-ranger as well, the early 2020-released Moto G Power (aka G8 Power) and G Stylus might still be worth considering this holiday season.

Priced at a fairly reasonable $250 and $300 right off the bat, these phones have been on sale at decent discounts many times since April, so bargain hunters shouldn't be very surprised to see the Moto G Stylus and G Power essentially headline Google Fi's list of holiday steals. After all, 'tis the season for excellent Black Friday deals on both high-end and ultra-affordable mobile devices, as highlighted by the Google-owned MVNO's extensive sales on everything from Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra to the Pixel 4a 5G.

But if you thought those things were cheap, wait until you hear how much the G Power and G Stylus are available for right now. With an instant $100 discount, the Snapdragon 665-powered handsets go down to $149 and $199 respectively, but when you take Google's complimentary Fi credit into consideration as well, you're basically spending nothing here. Nada. Zilch. $0.

Check out the Moto G Stylus deal here



That's right, Moto G Power and G Stylus buyers are eligible for $149 and $199 free credit respectively, whether they're looking to join the mobile virtual network operator as new customers or add a new line of service to an existing account. There are no device trade-ins or number port-ins required, mind you, and the conditions you do need to meet to qualify for the full $250 and $300 savings seem about as straightforward as you can imagine.

Check out the Moto G Power deal here



Namely, you'll have to activate your preferred 2020 Moto G-series model on the same Google Fi account actually used to purchase the phone, and do so on a "full service plan" within 30 days of receiving your shipment confirmation email. You'll then have to remain active for a measly 30 consecutive days and accept that the free credit can only be used for monthly service costs like data, calls, texts, and device protection rather than the costs of the phones themselves.

At the end of the day, it might be harder to decide which of these two handsets to buy than whether or not to take advantage of this sweet Black Friday deal, as the Moto G Power has a gargantuan 5,000mAh battery going for it, while the G Stylus comes with a, well, built-in stylus in addition to some extra storage space and better cameras.

