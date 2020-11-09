Here's what the Moto G Stylus 2021 could soon bring to the table









Unfortunately, Evan Blass, best known by his @evleaks Twitter handle, doesn't have any "Moto G Stylus 2021" renders to share... yet, tipping nonetheless two important visual changes purportedly prepared by Motorola. Compared to its 6.4-inch predecessor, this 2021 mid-ranger is expected to considerably enlarge the screen real estate, going all the way up to 6.81 inches while essentially retaining the same "Full HD+" resolution (give or take a few pixels).





The other semi-important alteration will see the fingerprint reader move from the back to the side of the device, which might come as a disappointment for folks who had hoped 2021 would bring in-display fingerprint recognition technology down to the sub-$400 segment.





Obviously, there are a number of other upgrades in the pipeline as well, including a jump from a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 665 processor to a slightly faster Snapdragon 675 model and the addition of a 2MP depth sensor on the back of the phone. Curiously enough, the Moto G Stylus 2021 (which is naturally an unconfirmed name, by the way) could replace its forerunner's 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an 8MP camera of the same type, although that doesn't necessarily mean the actual real-world performance will be downgraded.





The same goes for the 48MP primary and 2MP macro rear-facing shooters, as well as the 16MP hole punch-housed selfie cam of the next-gen G Stylus, none of which sounds special in any way... at least for the time being. Meanwhile, one has to assume the unchanged 4,000mAh battery will reduce its endurance scores as a result of the screen size increase, but if Motorola gets the price point just right, that's unlikely to matter to stylus enthusiasts on tight budgets.



