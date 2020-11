Here's what the Moto G Stylus 2021 could soon bring to the table

Unfortunately, Evan Blass, best known by his @evleaks Twitter handle, doesn't have any "Moto G Stylus 2021" renders to share... yet, tipping nonetheless two important visual changes purportedly prepared by Motorola. Compared to its 6.4-inch predecessor, this 2021 mid-ranger is expected to considerably enlarge the screen real estate, going all the way up to 6.81 inches while essentially retaining the same "Full HD+" resolution (give or take a few pixels).





The other semi-important alteration will see the fingerprint reader move from the back to the side of the device, which might come as a disappointment for folks who had hoped 2021 would bring in-display fingerprint recognition technology down to the sub-$400 segment.





Obviously, there are a number of other upgrades in the pipeline as well, including a jump from a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 665 processor to a slightly faster Snapdragon 675 model and the addition of a 2MP depth sensor on the back of the phone. Curiously enough, the Moto G Stylus 2021 (which is naturally an unconfirmed name, by the way) could replace its forerunner's 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an 8MP camera of the same type, although that doesn't necessarily mean the actual real-world performance will be downgraded.





The same goes for the 48MP primary and 2MP macro rear-facing shooters, as well as the 16MP hole punch-housed selfie cam of the next-gen G Stylus, none of which sounds special in any way... at least for the time being. Meanwhile, one has to assume the unchanged 4,000mAh battery will reduce its endurance scores as a result of the screen size increase, but if Motorola gets the price point just right, that's unlikely to matter to stylus enthusiasts on tight budgets.





While Motorola has been releasing numerous Moto G-series devices every year for quite some time now, it was only in early 2020 that the Lenovo-owned company expanded the budget-friendly handset family with a pen-wielding model.