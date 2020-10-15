We are bound to compare those two quite popular options and determine which smartphone is $300 best spent. Let’s dive in, shall we?



Pixel 4a vs Moto G Stylus: design comparison

First off, we start with inspecting the looks of both smartphones. After all, a good-looking device is a must given the fact that people judge a book by its cover.









The Pixel 4a is a 5.8-inch phone with an OLED display, surrounded by thin bezels and a with a tiny punch-hole for the selfie camera. The Moto G Stylus , on the other hand, has a slightly bigger screen at 6.4-inches diagonally, but its LCD.







Turning both phones around, we are greeted with a plastic back on both devices, which is hardly a surprise given the affordability of both. There is a slight difference in that the Pixel 4a’s frame is also made of plastic, while the Moto G Stylus rocks an aluminum frame.





As for the colors, both devices have a pretty limited array of color options: the Pixel 4a is available in Just Black, while the Moto G Stylus in a dark blue color dubbed Mystic Indigo, that we can find on a lot of Motorola affordable phones.











So, the truth of the matter is that neither the Pixel 4a, nor the Moto G Stylus offers a crazy amount of color options to pick from, but they both look pretty classical and unintrusive, and you can always snap on a crazy case if you so desire.

Pixel 4a vs Moto G Stylus: specs and performance comparison

The Moto G Stylus comes with a Snapdragon 665 processor and 4GB of RAM, while on the other hand, the Pixel 4a features a Snapdragon 730G chipset and 6GB of RAM. Spec-wise, the Pixel 4a is slightly superior to the Moto G Stylus, but our testing on both phones shows that both are quite capable of offering good and stable performance.











Overall, both phones offer pretty stable and reliable performance, and to pronounce a winner in this category is challenging. If we have to pick one winner, though, the Pixel 4a will be the one in this category, with a slightly better and snappier performance.

Pixel 4a vs Moto G Stylus: camera comparison

The Pixel 4a’s camera delivers sharp detail, natural colors, and excellent dynamic range. Additionally, the Pixel 4a takes challenging shots without any worry and maintains good contrast and exposure. Pictures taken with the Pixel 4a look great, no matter how you look at them, despite the fact that the phone comes with only one camera equipped with a 12MP sensor.























For selfies, the Moto G Stylus has a 16MP sensor, while the Pixel 4a an 8MP one. The Moto delivers a good job with color accuracy, giving us warm and vibrant colors. The Pixel 4a’s selfies have the same great image processing and, despite the 8MP sensor, manage to look almost as good as shots from the main camera. Overall, we will give this one to the Pixel 4a, which with fewer sensors rivals the Moto G Stylus’ three cameras and gives impressive results in all lighting conditions.







For more camera samples and a full review of the phones, check out:

Pixel 4a vs Moto G Stylus: battery life comparison

3140mAh vs 4000mAh

Conclusion

If you really want a camera phone, you will not be disappointed by the Pixel 4a, which has one of the best cameras for this price range. If you need more battery power though, and you enjoy working with a stylus on your phone, the Moto G Stylus is a pretty good candidate for you. In the end, it all boils down to personal preference and the specific needs that you have for your daily driver. Tell us in the comments which phone would you go for and why!

