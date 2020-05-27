Moto G Stylus, LG K51 and Stylo 6 launch budget price onslaught on T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro

T-Mobile Verizon Sprint Motorola LG Android Metro

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
May 27, 2020, 10:54 AM
The new T-Mobile is not resting when it comes to rolling out the post-merger 5G network, piggybacking on Sprint's vast 2.5GHz holdings. It's also not resting when it comes to welcoming new phones in its portfolio, tried and tested on the merged network. 

Since 5G coverage is still limited, though, and its median speeds in the low- to mid-bands are as fast as the fastest 4G LTE, there should be something for those who don't want fancy new 5G handsets, and T-Mobile just announced a trio of new budget phones coming its, Sprint's and Metro's ways.


LG Stylo 6 price, specs and release on T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro


A successor to the ultra popular Stylo 5, we already informed you that the Stylo 6 is coming to T-Mobile, as well as Sprint, and, incidentally, Metro as well. The new smartphone's standout feature is again a stylus for "creativity and productivity whenever that idea sparks." T-Mobile also lists the following Stylo 6 specs, price and release dates:

  • With three cameras on the back and a 13MP selfie camera, LG Stylo 6 makes it easy to snap that perfect shot. It arrives at T-Mobile and Sprint on May 29, followed by Metro by T-Mobile on June 10. 
  • T-Mobile customers can get it for $10.50/month ($0 down, FRP $252) — all for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan with credit check. 
  • Sprint customers can get it for $25 down and $5 per month on Sprint Flex Lease (FRP $252). And stay tuned for Metro by T-Mobile offers, available soon. 

Check out the LG Stylo 6 unboxing video.



LG K51 price, specs and release on T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro


The next LG K51 entrant in the new budget phone onslaught on the new T-Mobile comes at the price of free, and the Un-carrier is listing these specs, price, and release dates for the LG K51:

  • The LG K51 LTE smartphone boasts a 6.5” screen, 13MP front camera and triple rear camera system with a 115˚ super wide lens for taking sweet panoramas -  and it’s free when you switch to Metro by T-Mobile! Just pay the sales tax and activation fee and show a valid ID for verification. 
  • The LG K51 release date on Metro is May 26, at T-Mobile on May 29 and later this summer at Sprint. 
  • T-Mobile customers can get it for $7.75/month ($0 down, FRP $186) — all for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan with credit check. Stay tuned for pricing at Sprint closer to availability. 

Check out the LG K51 unboxing and video review by T-Mobile themselves.




Motorola moto g stylus price, specs and release on T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro


Last but definitely not least, the new T-Mobile introduces us to another phone with a stylus in its newfangled budget phone roster, the Motorola moto g stylus (yes, Moto insists on the no-caps naming scheme for some reason. 

Motorola moto g stylus specs and price on Metro by T-Mobile:

Display: 6.4" FHD+ Max Vision display
Processor: 2.0 GHz octa-core Snapdragon 665 processor
Cameras: 48 MP + 16MP ultrawide + 2MP macro + 16MP front camera system
Battery: 4000mAh
Price: $239


As you can see, the Motorola moto g stylus is a very worthy contender to the LG Stylo 6 specs, what with its slide-out stylus and 128GB of storage, not to mention the "48MP, AI-powered triple camera system," or the large 4000mAh battery. A phone with a stylus needs a tad larger screen to work on, though, so the Stylo 6 has an advantage in that regard. 

In any case, the Motorola moto g stylus is already launched on Metro by T-Mobile today for $239, and if you switch from another carrier you can get it for free. Even if you are just looking for a new budget phone, it's amazing what two Benjamins and change can buy these days. Any takers? 

Related phones

Stylo 6
LG Stylo 6 View Full specs
  • Display 6.8 inches
    2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Triple camera)
    13 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Helio P35, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Moto G Stylus
Motorola Moto G Stylus View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2300 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
K51
LG K51 View Full specs

User Rating:

4.5
 Based on 2 Reviews
$150 LG K51 on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    1560 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Triple camera)
    13 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Helio P22, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

