Moto G Stylus, LG K51 and Stylo 6 launch budget price onslaught on T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro





Since 5G coverage is still limited, though, and its median speeds in the low- to mid-bands are as fast as the fastest 4G LTE, there should be something for those who don't want fancy new 5G handsets, and T-Mobile just announced a trio of new budget phones coming its, Sprint's and Metro's ways.



LG Stylo 6 price, specs and release on T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro









With three cameras on the back and a 13MP selfie camera, LG Stylo 6 makes it easy to snap that perfect shot. It arrives at T-Mobile and Sprint on May 29, followed by Metro by T-Mobile on June 10.

T-Mobile customers can get it for $10.50/month ($0 down, FRP $252) — all for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan with credit check.

Sprint customers can get it for $25 down and $5 per month on Sprint Flex Lease (FRP $252). And stay tuned for Metro by T-Mobile offers, available soon.



Check out the LG Stylo 6 unboxing video. Check out the LG Stylo 6 unboxing video.











LG K51 price, specs and release on T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro



The next The next LG K51 entrant in the new budget phone onslaught on the new T-Mobile comes at the price of free, and the Un-carrier is listing these specs, price, and release dates for the LG K51:





The LG K51 LTE smartphone boasts a 6.5” screen, 13MP front camera and triple rear camera system with a 115˚ super wide lens for taking sweet panoramas - and it’s free when you switch to Metro by T-Mobile! Just pay the sales tax and activation fee and show a valid ID for verification.

The LG K51 release date on Metro is May 26, at T-Mobile on May 29 and later this summer at Sprint.

T-Mobile customers can get it for $7.75/month ($0 down, FRP $186) — all for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan with credit check. Stay tuned for pricing at Sprint closer to availability.





Check out the LG K51 unboxing and video review by T-Mobile themselves.











Motorola moto g stylus price, specs and release on T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro





Last but definitely not least, the new T-Mobile introduces us to another phone with a stylus in its newfangled budget phone roster, the Motorola moto g stylus (yes, Moto insists on the no-caps naming scheme for some reason.





Motorola moto g stylus specs and price on Metro by T-Mobile:





Display: 6.4" FHD+ Max Vision display

Processor: 2.0 GHz octa-core Snapdragon 665 processor

Cameras: 48 MP + 16MP ultrawide + 2MP macro + 16MP front camera system

Battery: 4000mAh

Price: $239









As you can see, the Motorola moto g stylus is a very worthy contender to the LG Stylo 6 specs, what with its slide-out stylus and 128GB of storage, not to mention the "48MP, AI-powered triple camera system," or the large 4000mAh battery. A phone with a stylus needs a tad larger screen to work on, though, so the Stylo 6 has an advantage in that regard.





In any case, the Motorola moto g stylus is already launched on Metro by T-Mobile today for $239, and if you switch from another carrier you can get it for free. Even if you are just looking for a new budget phone, it's amazing what two Benjamins and change can buy these days. Any takers?

The new T-Mobile is not resting when it comes to rolling out the post-merger 5G network, piggybacking on Sprint's vast 2.5GHz holdings. It's also not resting when it comes to welcoming new phones in its portfolio, tried and tested on the merged network.