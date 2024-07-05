Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is a real dream come true at its current $150 discount on Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is a real dream come true at its current $150 discount on Amazon
Looking for an affordable, stylus-powered phone? The Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is the phone to get, especially now that it's discounted by $150 on Amazon. This means you can currently score a unit with 256GB of storage for under $250 if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal now while it lasts!

Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 256GB: Now $150 OFF on Amazon!

Take advantage of this deal and score an incredible $150 discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 with 256GB of storage on Amazon. This brings the phone's price under $250, turning it into a real bargain, as it offers good performance, takes decent photos, and even sports its own stylus. Act fast and save now
$150 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon


With 6GB of RAM and a mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset purring under the hood, the phone delivers good performance for everyday tasks like web browsing and video streaming. It can even handle demanding games, but at more modest settings.

Additionally, the phone rocks a 50MP main camera and a 16MP selfie snapper. As a mid-range phone, it's a far cry from being a photography champ like top-tier phones such as the Galaxy S24. However, it can still get nice pictures in well-lit conditions. Moreover, it can capture videos at up to 4K at 30 fps.

Battery life won’t be an issue either with the 5,000mAh power cell on board, offering enough power for the whole day. The phone also supports 20W wired charging, though it comes with a 10W charger in the box.

While it has a lot to offer in return for its current sub-$250 price, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 has one significant drawback, which is Motorola's poor update policy. You'll be able to update it to Android 14, but that's the end of the road in terms of major OS updates for this stylus-powered fella. However, it'll still get security patches for three years.

All in all, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 offers great bang for your buck, especially now that it can become yours for $150 off on Amazon. So, don't hesitate! Act fast and grab your Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 at a gorgeous discount today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
Best Buy is offering a 256GB iPad Air (2022) discount for the ages (but not for long)
Best Buy is offering a 256GB iPad Air (2022) discount for the ages (but not for long)
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked

Latest News

Is that a… detachable keyboard for the Galaxy Z Fold 7?
Is that a… detachable keyboard for the Galaxy Z Fold 7?
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is deeply discounted and bundled with a nice gift once again
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is deeply discounted and bundled with a nice gift once again
Walmart cuts the price of the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 by a whopping $150
Walmart cuts the price of the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 by a whopping $150
Grab the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at a lovely discount through this deal
Grab the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at a lovely discount through this deal
Hall-of-Fame leaker finds and shares info about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6
Hall-of-Fame leaker finds and shares info about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6
Details leak about new useful Apple Weather app changes for iPhone, iPad and Mac
Details leak about new useful Apple Weather app changes for iPhone, iPad and Mac
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless