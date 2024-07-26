The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is still under the limelight at lower prices on Amazon
Prime Day 2024 was an amazing time to get a new smartphone at bargain prices. All the more so if you had a super stylish Motorola phone with a stylus on your radar. You've probably guessed which one we're talking about. It's, of course, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024). This bad boy was $50 off throughout the savings spree. Fast forward to today, and Amazon's deal is still here!
So, you can still get this amazing smartphone at its best price. Granted, $50 off doesn't seem like the ultra-attractive bargain, but we have to remember that the device hit the shelves just a few months ago. What's more, this is the phone's first-ever price cut at Amazon.
Aside from that, the new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) features an OLED panel, replacing the old LCD display in its predecessor. The screen is also slightly larger here, measuring 6.7 inches. However, max refresh rates remain at 120Hz.
Improvements have also been introduced in the camera department. So, the latest stylus-wielding phone from Motorola features a 50MP main sensor with OIS, while the older model lacked hardware stabilization. Moreover, the ultra-wide sensor on the back is now 13MP, while the old version had an 8MP ultra-wide camera on its rear end. But that's not all; you also get an upgraded 32MP main camera.
Last but not least, you have higher charging speeds for the 5,000mAh battery (30W). As you can see, there are many reasons to consider upgrading with this mid-range option. With the added functionality of the stylus and its current $50 discount, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a real treat. Get yours while you can!
Introducing multiple improvements over its predecessor, the latest stylus phone from Motorola easily lands among the best mid-range phones out there. First of all, it's slimmer and more lightweight than the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), making it very comfortable to interact with.
Under the hood, you get exactly the same Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, but the SoC is not half bad for the phone's $400 MSRP. Unlike last year's model, this one comes with 8GB RAM, so you can expect better multitasking performance.
