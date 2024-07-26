Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is still under the limelight at lower prices on Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is still under the limelight at lower prices on Amazon
Prime Day 2024 was an amazing time to get a new smartphone at bargain prices. All the more so if you had a super stylish Motorola phone with a stylus on your radar. You've probably guessed which one we're talking about. It's, of course, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024). This bad boy was $50 off throughout the savings spree. Fast forward to today, and Amazon's deal is still here!

Get the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) at Amazon for $50 off

Looking for an ultra-stylish smartphone for under $350 with a built-in stylus? The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is the one to go for right now! This bad boy remains at its best price, following a $50 price cut that first went live during Prime Day. Take advantage while Amazon's deal is still here.
$50 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

So, you can still get this amazing smartphone at its best price. Granted, $50 off doesn't seem like the ultra-attractive bargain, but we have to remember that the device hit the shelves just a few months ago. What's more, this is the phone's first-ever price cut at Amazon.

Introducing multiple improvements over its predecessor, the latest stylus phone from Motorola easily lands among the best mid-range phones out there. First of all, it's slimmer and more lightweight than the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), making it very comfortable to interact with.

Aside from that, the new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) features an OLED panel, replacing the old LCD display in its predecessor. The screen is also slightly larger here, measuring 6.7 inches. However, max refresh rates remain at 120Hz.

Under the hood, you get exactly the same Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, but the SoC is not half bad for the phone's $400 MSRP. Unlike last year's model, this one comes with 8GB RAM, so you can expect better multitasking performance.

Improvements have also been introduced in the camera department. So, the latest stylus-wielding phone from Motorola features a 50MP main sensor with OIS, while the older model lacked hardware stabilization. Moreover, the ultra-wide sensor on the back is now 13MP, while the old version had an 8MP ultra-wide camera on its rear end. But that's not all; you also get an upgraded 32MP main camera.

Last but not least, you have higher charging speeds for the 5,000mAh battery (30W). As you can see, there are many reasons to consider upgrading with this mid-range option. With the added functionality of the stylus and its current $50 discount, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a real treat. Get yours while you can!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Motorola Moto G - Deals History
30 stories
26 Jul, 2024
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is still under the limelight at lower prices on Amazon
22 Jul, 2024
Bombastic deal slams the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) to a new record-low price at Amazon
20 Jul, 2024
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2023) enjoys a $100 discount at Amazon after Prime Day
17 Jul, 2024
Motorola's swanky and powerful Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger is discounted for the first time
01 Jul, 2024
Deeply discounted Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) plus Moto Buds+ as a gift wins hearts at Motorola
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

The OnePlus 12 super-flagship is on sale at outstanding discounts of up to $200 once again
The OnePlus 12 super-flagship is on sale at outstanding discounts of up to $200 once again
Google Drive gets automatic captions for video uploads with new update
Google Drive gets automatic captions for video uploads with new update
Meta reveals the number of WhatsApp monthly users in the US for the first time
Meta reveals the number of WhatsApp monthly users in the US for the first time
Report says to expect 2026's iPhone 18 Pro series to feature up to 2TB of storage
Report says to expect 2026's iPhone 18 Pro series to feature up to 2TB of storage
Looks like Google's Pixel Phone AI-powered anti-scam protection is coming soon
Looks like Google's Pixel Phone AI-powered anti-scam protection is coming soon
Win a phone, a year of free service, a prepaid gift card and more in Boost Mobile's sweepstakes
Win a phone, a year of free service, a prepaid gift card and more in Boost Mobile's sweepstakes
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless