Get the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) at a hefty discount and enjoy the stylus experience on the cheap
During our 24/7 hunt for unmissable deals, we found a pretty awesome one on the affordable Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), which we believe makes it a great deal.
The offer is available on Amazon and slashes $150 off the phone's price, bringing it under the $250 mark. That's a pretty good discount, as this bad boy will usually set you back about $400. Furthermore, it does offer a lot, making it a must-have at its current discounted price.
Equipped with a mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, Motorola's latest stylus-powered phone offers good performance and can handle most tasks with ease. It can even run demanding games, though on lower graphics settings.
Unlike its predecessor, which rocks an LCD display, the new Moto G Stylus boasts a much better 6.7-inch pOLED screen with 2400x1080 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1200 nits of brightness. So, you'll get more vibrant colors and richer contrast when streaming videos.
Overall, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) offers great value for money, packing solid performance, a beautiful display, decent cameras, a built-in stylus, and now an even more affordable price tag. Don't wait around! Tap the offer button in this article and score a brand-new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) at a bargain price now while the offer is still up for grabs on Amazon!
Though we wouldn't exactly rank the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) among the best camera phones on the market, we have to say that its 50MP main camera and 32MP selfie snapper capture beautiful photos for a budget-friendly device. In fact, pictures taken with the main camera turn out pretty sharp with accurate colors.
