Get the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) at a hefty discount and enjoy the stylus experience on the cheap

Motorola Deals
During our 24/7 hunt for unmissable deals, we found a pretty awesome one on the affordable Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), which we believe makes it a great deal.

The offer is available on Amazon and slashes $150 off the phone's price, bringing it under the $250 mark. That's a pretty good discount, as this bad boy will usually set you back about $400. Furthermore, it does offer a lot, making it a must-have at its current discounted price.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): Save $150!

Amazon is offering a massive $150 discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), letting you score one for just under $250. The phone delivers a solid performance thanks to its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM. In addition, its 5,000 mAh battery offers up to two days of usage on a single charge. Don't miss out and save big with this today!
$150 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon


Equipped with a mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, Motorola's latest stylus-powered phone offers good performance and can handle most tasks with ease. It can even run demanding games, though on lower graphics settings.

Unlike its predecessor, which rocks an LCD display, the new Moto G Stylus boasts a much better 6.7-inch pOLED screen with 2400x1080 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1200 nits of brightness. So, you'll get more vibrant colors and richer contrast when streaming videos.

Though we wouldn't exactly rank the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) among the best camera phones on the market, we have to say that its 50MP main camera and 32MP selfie snapper capture beautiful photos for a budget-friendly device. In fact, pictures taken with the main camera turn out pretty sharp with accurate colors.

Overall, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) offers great value for money, packing solid performance, a beautiful display, decent cameras, a built-in stylus, and now an even more affordable price tag. Don't wait around! Tap the offer button in this article and score a brand-new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) at a bargain price now while the offer is still up for grabs on Amazon!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

