The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is still available at a 38% discount and is selling like crazy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
A few weeks ago, we shared that you could score the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for just under $250 and save around $150. But if you missed our initial deal post for some reason, don't feel bad about it, as it's not too late to take advantage of this promo.
Yep! Amazon is still selling Motorola's latest stylus-powered phone at a massive 38% discount, allowing you to get a unit for south of $250. Just hurry, as the offer has been available for a while now and could expire soon.
If you're wondering whether to go for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), you should know that this is a pretty capable phone and an absolute bargain at its current price on Amazon.
With its mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it delivers smooth performance and can deal with day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming without issues. You'll even be able to play demanding games like Genshin Impact, though not at the highest graphics settings.
All in all, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) brings a lot to the table and is a no-brainer right now. So, act fast and score this capable phone at a cheaper price today by tapping the offer button in this article!
Yep! Amazon is still selling Motorola's latest stylus-powered phone at a massive 38% discount, allowing you to get a unit for south of $250. Just hurry, as the offer has been available for a while now and could expire soon.
If you're wondering whether to go for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), you should know that this is a pretty capable phone and an absolute bargain at its current price on Amazon.
With its mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it delivers smooth performance and can deal with day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming without issues. You'll even be able to play demanding games like Genshin Impact, though not at the highest graphics settings.
In addition, it takes surprisingly good photos with its 50MP main camera, capturing sharp images with vibrant colors. When you want to browse through your favorite memories, the stunning 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 2400x1080 resolution lets you enjoy them in great quality. What's more, the screen supports a high 120Hz refresh rate, making the phone feel snappy, while 1200 nits of brightness ensure you can see the display clearly—even on the brightest days.
All in all, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) brings a lot to the table and is a no-brainer right now. So, act fast and score this capable phone at a cheaper price today by tapping the offer button in this article!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: