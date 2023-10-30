Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Motorola Deals
The budget-friendly Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is now discounted at Best Buy for Black Friday
We may be a few weeks away from Black Friday, the biggest and most anticipated shopping event of the year, but that doesn't mean there are no Black Friday deals you can take advantage of right now. Best Buy has already released a slew of awesome Black Friday deals ahead of the official start of the event, letting you save big time on many incredible devices.

For example, the 256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra is $200 off its price for Black Friday, which means you can currently snatch one for just $999.99. However, that's still a lot of money. True, the phone is incredible and worth every single penny, but if you don't need that much firepower, we advise you to pull the trigger on this deal instead.

Just like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Motorola's latest stylus-powered Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 phone is also enjoying that sweet Black Friday love at Best Buy. At the moment, the phone is discounted by $100, which means you can snatch one for just $299.99.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023: Now $100 OFF at Best Buy!

Grab the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 from Best Buy and save $100. The phone has good performance and even comes with its own stylus.
$100 off (25%)
$299 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy


While not a mobile powerhouse, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 packs a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 6GB of RAM and can deal with day-to-day stuff like web browsing and video streaming without any issues.

Additionally, you will find a pretty capable 50MP main camera that takes good-looking photos for a sensor on a budget phone and can shoot videos in up to 4K at 30fps. The phone also packs a 16MP shooter for selfies, which also takes decent photos and can capture videos in 1080p at 30fps.

On top of all we've just mentioned, the 5,000mAh battery on board the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) allows the phone to get you through the day without any top-ups.

So, while a budget device, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is still a pretty capable smartphone, which can now be yours for even less, thanks to the sweet discount the phone is enjoying at Best Buy for Black Friday. Just be sure to take advantage of this deal right now since it would be a shame to pass up on such a sweet opportunity to snag a nice budget phone at an even more budget-friendly price.
