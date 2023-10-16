Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

The awesome Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 mid-ranger is still available at a bargain price even after Prime Day

Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The awesome Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 mid-ranger is still available at a bargain price even after Prime
Who said you need to kill your bank account in order to get a phone with a stylus — looking at you, Galaxy S23 Ultra? Of course, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is a high-end, top-tier, ultra-premium, and super-duper smartphone, which is currently $200 off its price on Amazon, by the way. However, those in the market for a phone with a stylus who can live without all the bells and whistles of the S23 Ultra and don't want to sacrifice their bank account should continue reading ahead.

During Prime Day, Amazon had Motorola's latest and greatest stylus-powered Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 for $106 off its price. Now, Prime Day was last week, which means that this nice discount should be a thing of the past; however, even though it technically is, you can still save on a new Moto G Stylus 5G 2023. The phone is currently available with a sweet 25% discount on Amazon. A discount, which will translate into sweet savings of $100 if you pull the trigger on this deal.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): Save $100!

Get Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 from Amazon and save $100 in the process. The phone has amazing battery life, good performance, and even comes with its own stylus straight out of the box. It's a true bargain.
$100 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


With a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and 6GB of RAM, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is no mobile powerhouse, but it can run daily tasks like browsing the web and streaming YouTube videos without any hassles.

In addition to that, the phone packs a 50MP main camera that can capture videos in up to 4K at 30fps and a 16MP selfie shooter that can record videos in 1080p at 30fps. The pictures taken by the phone also look pretty great for a budget-friendly device.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) also has a good battery life. It packs a 5000 mAh power cell with enough juice to get you through the day without any pit stops for charging.

Despite being on the budget side, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 has a lot to offer. Moreover, it can now be yours for even less, which makes an amazing bargain. So, what are you waiting for? Tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and grab a Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 at a discounted price while the offer lasts.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless