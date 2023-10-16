The awesome Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 mid-ranger is still available at a bargain price even after Prime Day
Who said you need to kill your bank account in order to get a phone with a stylus — looking at you, Galaxy S23 Ultra? Of course, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is a high-end, top-tier, ultra-premium, and super-duper smartphone, which is currently $200 off its price on Amazon, by the way. However, those in the market for a phone with a stylus who can live without all the bells and whistles of the S23 Ultra and don't want to sacrifice their bank account should continue reading ahead.
With a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and 6GB of RAM, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is no mobile powerhouse, but it can run daily tasks like browsing the web and streaming YouTube videos without any hassles.
In addition to that, the phone packs a 50MP main camera that can capture videos in up to 4K at 30fps and a 16MP selfie shooter that can record videos in 1080p at 30fps. The pictures taken by the phone also look pretty great for a budget-friendly device.
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) also has a good battery life. It packs a 5000 mAh power cell with enough juice to get you through the day without any pit stops for charging.
Despite being on the budget side, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 has a lot to offer. Moreover, it can now be yours for even less, which makes an amazing bargain. So, what are you waiting for? Tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and grab a Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 at a discounted price while the offer lasts.
During Prime Day, Amazon had Motorola's latest and greatest stylus-powered Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 for $106 off its price. Now, Prime Day was last week, which means that this nice discount should be a thing of the past; however, even though it technically is, you can still save on a new Moto G Stylus 5G 2023. The phone is currently available with a sweet 25% discount on Amazon. A discount, which will translate into sweet savings of $100 if you pull the trigger on this deal.
