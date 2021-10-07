Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View
Motorola Android Release dates

Motorola releases its official new product video for the Moto G Pure

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Motorola releases its official new product video for the Moto G Pure
Earlier today we told you that Motorola released the Moto G Pure, a budget-priced handset priced at $159.99. To announce the new phone, Motorola released a new video that is appropriately titled, "Introducing Moto G Pure." The 42-second video takes us on a tour of the device first showing off the 6.5-inch LCD screen which features a 720 x 1600 HD+  resolution and a 20:9 resolution (which is great for watching movies in landscape).

The next stop on the G Pure tour is the battery which Motorola says will provide power for up to 2 days before needing a charge. That's because the 4000mAh battery isn't being taxed here with the HD+ display and the lack of 5G connectivity.



Under the hood is the MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core chipset which is equivalent to the Snapdragon 439. The dual-camera system on the back of the phone sports a 13MP main camera (f/2.2 aperture) and a 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4). And we shouldn't forget the 5MP front-facing teardrop selfie camera that the G Pure includes.

Do you want to know how you can tell that the Moto G Pure is not a flagship phone? Because it includes a charger and cables in the box along with earphones. Yes, the phone is equipped with a 3.5mm earphone jack.

Additionally, you might have noticed that the video didn't brag about water resistance. That's because the handset carries an IP52 rating which gives it limited protection from dust and very limited protection from water. Verizon will have the phone available on October 14th and pre-orders start that same date at BestBuy, B&H Photo, Walmart, Amazon, and Motorola.com.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Motorola Moto G Pure specs
Motorola Moto G Pure specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 1600 x 720 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Helio G25 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

Best Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order deals
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Best Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order deals
Bizarre rumor says iPhone 14 will have both a notch and hole-punch cutout
by Anam Hamid,  1
Bizarre rumor says iPhone 14 will have both a notch and hole-punch cutout
Jellygate - there's no fix: iPad Mini vs iPad Pro, iPad, and iPhone - jelly scrolling issues tested and explained
by Martin Filipov,  0
Jellygate - there's no fix: iPad Mini vs iPad Pro, iPad, and iPhone - jelly scrolling issues tested and explained
Samsung drops Galaxy Note 8 from future updates
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Samsung drops Galaxy Note 8 from future updates
T-Mobile is finally bringing its best plans and deals to Best Buy stores (update: not yet)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile is finally bringing its best plans and deals to Best Buy stores (update: not yet)
Apple preps to give CarPlay full access to your vehicle's controls
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple preps to give CarPlay full access to your vehicle's controls
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless