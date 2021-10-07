Motorola releases its official new product video for the Moto G Pure

Earlier today we told you that Motorola released the Moto G Pure , a budget-priced handset priced at $159.99. To announce the new phone, Motorola released a new video that is appropriately titled, "Introducing Moto G Pure." The 42-second video takes us on a tour of the device first showing off the 6.5-inch LCD screen which features a 720 x 1600 HD+ resolution and a 20:9 resolution (which is great for watching movies in landscape).











The next stop on the G Pure tour is the battery which Motorola says will provide power for up to 2 days before needing a charge. That's because the 4000mAh battery isn't being taxed here with the HD+ display and the lack of 5G connectivity.





Under the hood is the MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core chipset which is equivalent to the Snapdragon 439. The dual-camera system on the back of the phone sports a 13MP main camera (f/2.2 aperture) and a 2MP depth sensor (f/ 2.4 ). And we shouldn't forget the 5MP front-facing teardrop selfie camera that the G Pure includes.





Do you want to know how you can tell that the Moto G Pure is not a flagship phone? Because it includes a charger and cables in the box along with earphones. Yes, the phone is equipped with a 3.5mm earphone jack.





Additionally, you might have noticed that the video didn't brag about water resistance. That's because the handset carries an IP52 rating which gives it limited protection from dust and very limited protection from water. Verizon will have the phone available on October 14th and pre-orders start that same date at BestBuy, B&H Photo, Walmart, Amazon, and Motorola.com.