Verizon Motorola Android Deals

Verizon's big-battery Moto G Power can be yours for free now with no trade-in or switch required

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 17, 2020, 5:56 AM
Verizon's big-battery Moto G Power can be yours for free now with no trade-in or switch required
It's not exactly unusual to see the nation's largest cellular company offer its customers the chance to get cool new mobile devices without spending a dime (in the long run), but if you're not a big fan of Apple's classic iPhone SE design, you might be happy (and perhaps even a little surprised) to hear the Moto G Power is currently available essentially free of charge.

After all, this is arguably one of the best and most unique mid-range Android handsets on the market right now, packing a gargantuan 5,000mAh battery that helps set it apart from its Moto G Stylus cousin, as well as other ultra-affordable and reasonably powerful phones like Samsung's Galaxy A21, the LG Q70, and even the significantly pricier Galaxy A51 and LG Velvet 5G.

Of course, the G Power is not a 5G-enabled device, but Verizon doesn't have much of a 5G network anyway at the moment, so you're not going to miss out on a lot from a connectivity standpoint. In case you're wondering, the 6.4-incher normally costs $249.99, and you can save all of that if you hurry without trading anything in or porting in an existing number from a different carrier.

Check out the deal here



That makes this awesome new online-only deal even better and easier to claim than a Motorola-organized promotion from a few months ago, not to mention Big Red's own previous special offer, which allowed you to grab the Moto G Power at a cool $130 discount pretty much right off the bat.

As you can imagine, Verizon will not simply give you the free 250 bucks outright, instead applying $10.41 monthly credits to your bill for a total period of two years. There's a very important requirement you need to meet too, with both new and existing customers eligible for the 100 percent markdown... as long as you don't mind opening a new line of wireless service.

In addition to a humongous battery, this unquestionably handsome mid-ranger from Motorola also has a decent Snapdragon 665 processor going for it, as well as a modern hole punch design, generous 64 gigs of internal storage space, 4 gigs of memory, three rear-facing cameras, an always reliable rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, microSD card slot, and a traditional headphone jack.

Moto G Power
Motorola Moto G Power
Motorola Moto G Power
  Display 6.4 inches
    2300 x 1080 pixels
  Camera 16 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
    4GB RAM
  Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  Battery 5000 mAh
  OS Android 10

