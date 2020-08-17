Verizon's big-battery Moto G Power can be yours for free now with no trade-in or switch required
Of course, the G Power is not a 5G-enabled device, but Verizon doesn't have much of a 5G network anyway at the moment, so you're not going to miss out on a lot from a connectivity standpoint. In case you're wondering, the 6.4-incher normally costs $249.99, and you can save all of that if you hurry without trading anything in or porting in an existing number from a different carrier.
Check out the deal here
That makes this awesome new online-only deal even better and easier to claim than a Motorola-organized promotion from a few months ago, not to mention Big Red's own previous special offer, which allowed you to grab the Moto G Power at a cool $130 discount pretty much right off the bat.
As you can imagine, Verizon will not simply give you the free 250 bucks outright, instead applying $10.41 monthly credits to your bill for a total period of two years. There's a very important requirement you need to meet too, with both new and existing customers eligible for the 100 percent markdown... as long as you don't mind opening a new line of wireless service.
In addition to a humongous battery, this unquestionably handsome mid-ranger from Motorola also has a decent Snapdragon 665 processor going for it, as well as a modern hole punch design, generous 64 gigs of internal storage space, 4 gigs of memory, three rear-facing cameras, an always reliable rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, microSD card slot, and a traditional headphone jack.