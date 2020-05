Deal: Get a free Moto G Power when you switch to Verizon

not





Motorola has partnered with Verizon Wireless for an interesting offer aimed at smartphone users who are currentlyon Verizon.If you port in your number, buy an eligible Moto phone, and add a new line on a Verizon Unlimited Plan, the largest US mobile carrier will send you a $250 e-Gift Card. This way, you can basically get a new smartphone for free as long as it doesn't cost more than $250.The newest and most interesting eligible Motorola handset that becomes free thanks to this offer is the Motorola Moto G Power (pictured above), normally sold for $249.99. The G Power is a nice-looking Android 10 smartphone with plenty of attractive features for its price, including an impressive 5,000 mAh battery, 4 GB of RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor.Other Motorola handsets that are eligible for this offer are the Moto G Stylus (priced at $299.99), Motorola One Action ($249.99), Moto G7 ($229.99), Moto G7 Power ($179.99), Moto G7 Play ($129.99), Moto Z4 ($399.99), and Moto E6 ($99.99).You can buy any of these eligible phones HERE at Motorola , where you'll also find more details about how to redeem your e-Gift Card from Verizon.This promotional offer is valid until May 31, 2020. The $250 e-Gift Card can be used to purchase products and services (including paying bills) online at Verizon.com as well as at Verizon stores and kiosks nationwide. For some reason, the Card can't be used for purchases done at Verizon Authorized Retailers.