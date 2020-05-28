Deal: Get a free Moto G Power when you switch to Verizon
If you port in your number, buy an eligible Moto phone, and add a new line on a Verizon Unlimited Plan, the largest US mobile carrier will send you a $250 e-Gift Card. This way, you can basically get a new smartphone for free as long as it doesn't cost more than $250.
You can buy any of these eligible phones HERE at Motorola, where you'll also find more details about how to redeem your e-Gift Card from Verizon.
This promotional offer is valid until May 31, 2020. The $250 e-Gift Card can be used to purchase products and services (including paying bills) online at Verizon.com as well as at Verizon stores and kiosks nationwide. For some reason, the Card can't be used for purchases done at Verizon Authorized Retailers.