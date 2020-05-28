Verizon Motorola Android Deals

Deal: Get a free Moto G Power when you switch to Verizon

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
May 28, 2020, 12:43 PM
Deal: Get a free Moto G Power when you switch to Verizon
Motorola has partnered with Verizon Wireless for an interesting offer aimed at smartphone users who are currently not on Verizon.

If you port in your number, buy an eligible Moto phone, and add a new line on a Verizon Unlimited Plan, the largest US mobile carrier will send you a $250 e-Gift Card. This way, you can basically get a new smartphone for free as long as it doesn't cost more than $250.

The newest and most interesting eligible Motorola handset that becomes free thanks to this offer is the Motorola Moto G Power (pictured above), normally sold for $249.99. The G Power is a nice-looking Android 10 smartphone with plenty of attractive features for its price, including an impressive 5,000 mAh battery, 4 GB of RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor.

Other Motorola handsets that are eligible for this offer are the Moto G Stylus (priced at $299.99), Motorola One Action ($249.99), Moto G7 ($229.99), Moto G7 Power ($179.99), Moto G7 Play ($129.99), Moto Z4 ($399.99), and Moto E6 ($99.99).

You can buy any of these eligible phones HERE at Motorola, where you'll also find more details about how to redeem your e-Gift Card from Verizon.

This promotional offer is valid until May 31, 2020. The $250 e-Gift Card can be used to purchase products and services (including paying bills) online at Verizon.com as well as at Verizon stores and kiosks nationwide. For some reason, the Card can't be used for purchases done at Verizon Authorized Retailers.

Related phones

Moto G Power
Motorola Moto G Power View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2300 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Moto G Stylus
Motorola Moto G Stylus View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2300 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-$250
Deal: Get a free Moto G Power when you switch to Verizon
Expires in - 3d 9hDeal: Get a free Moto G Power when you switch to Verizon
-$620
The unlocked LG V35 ThinQ is an outright bargain at less than $300
The unlocked LG V35 ThinQ is an outright bargain at less than $300
-$39
Google's already affordable Nest Mini smart speaker can be yours for free... if you're lucky
Expires in - 1m 2dGoogle's already affordable Nest Mini smart speaker can be yours for free... if you're lucky
HBO Max is now available for free with AT&T's best wireless plan
HBO Max is now available for free with AT&T's best wireless plan
Fresh batch of killer iPhone XS Max deals includes $500 discount for Verizon customers
Fresh batch of killer iPhone XS Max deals includes $500 discount for Verizon customers
-$350
Verizon's brand-new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW is already on sale at a hefty discount
Verizon's brand-new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW is already on sale at a hefty discount

Popular stories

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G renders reveal sleek design, updated camera bump
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G renders reveal sleek design, updated camera bump
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow
Sony Xperia 1 II 5G release date confirmed, pre-order one for $1,200
Sony Xperia 1 II 5G release date confirmed, pre-order one for $1,200
Latest LG Poland TikTok involves pervert promoting Dual Screen accessory
Latest LG Poland TikTok involves pervert promoting Dual Screen accessory
Apple to skip USB-C on iPhone 12/Pro 5G before going portless next year
Apple to skip USB-C on iPhone 12/Pro 5G before going portless next year
Huawei announces a breakthrough in 5G antenna design
Huawei announces a breakthrough in 5G antenna design

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless