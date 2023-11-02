Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 vs Galaxy 24, which one would you choose and why?

Once again, you can snag the Moto G Power 5G (2023) at its lowest price

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Once again, you can snag the Moto G Power 5G (2023) at its lowest price
The big holiday shopping season is finally here! In just a few short weeks, one of this year’s most anticipated events for any bargain hunter will be knocking on our doors. What if you’d like to get a new 5G-enabled smartphone on the cheap ahead of Black Friday? This Motorola.com deal might just help you achieve it.

Most likely available for a limited time, the ongoing Motorola deal in question is none other than an epic $75 price cut on the Moto G Power 5G (2023). At 25% off, the handset dropped to its lowest price once again. In case you prefer shopping at Amazon, fret not! The merchant also has an ongoing sale on the same handset, selling it at 17% off.

Snatch the Moto G Power 5G (2023) and save 25% at Motorola

Black Friday is still some time away, but Motorola.com has shaved an epic 25% off the Moto G Power 5G (2023) price tag. Right now, this decided winner on the battery front can be yours for $75 less than usual. Take advantage now!
$75 off (25%)
$224 99
$299 99
Buy at Motorola

Moto G Power 5G (2023) is 17% off on Amazon

Amazon has an ongoing deal on the Moto G Power 5G from 2023. At this merchant, you get to save 17% on this affordable smartphone, making it even cheaper. Get it now and save $50.
$50 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon


Neither of these deals seems too good for you, or you’re looking for something with extra horsepower? Not to worry, for you can browse through the early Black Friday phone deals that are already popping up at many online retailers. And now, let’s check what you get for your money here.

5G? Check. Fluid 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz display? Check. Extensive 256GB storage space that goes up to an astonishing 1TB with a microSD card? Check. An octa-core MediaTek SoC? Check. Up to two days on a single charge? Check.

As you can see, you get a lot for your investment. Let’s not forget that you can also shoot pretty decent photos with the rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor. On the front, you have a 16MP snapper for those really awesome selfies.

Running on Android 13 out of the box, the device should keep up with the times. Motorola has committed to at least one OS update on its Moto G Power 5G (2023).

Overall, this handset may not be among the best Android phones, but it still provides good value for money. If you don’t feel like waiting several weeks for an epic Black Friday phone deal, this might be a great choice.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google will alert you when your personal data appears online and will remove it from Google Search
Google will alert you when your personal data appears online and will remove it from Google Search
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Goodbye, 10x zoom camera - is Samsung’s flagship losing its superpowers?
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Goodbye, 10x zoom camera - is Samsung’s flagship losing its superpowers?
Twitter introduces expensive Premium Plus tier with even more benefits
Twitter introduces expensive Premium Plus tier with even more benefits
The electrifying release of the 5G Mate 60 series makes a huge impact on Huawei's bottom line
The electrifying release of the 5G Mate 60 series makes a huge impact on Huawei's bottom line
Apple sends out gift boxes containing the AirPods Max to promote the "Scary fast" event
Apple sends out gift boxes containing the AirPods Max to promote the "Scary fast" event
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker is 43% off its price on Amazon; get one now
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker is 43% off its price on Amazon; get one now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless