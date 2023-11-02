Once again, you can snag the Moto G Power 5G (2023) at its lowest price
The big holiday shopping season is finally here! In just a few short weeks, one of this year’s most anticipated events for any bargain hunter will be knocking on our doors. What if you’d like to get a new 5G-enabled smartphone on the cheap ahead of Black Friday? This Motorola.com deal might just help you achieve it.
Neither of these deals seems too good for you, or you’re looking for something with extra horsepower? Not to worry, for you can browse through the early Black Friday phone deals that are already popping up at many online retailers. And now, let’s check what you get for your money here.
As you can see, you get a lot for your investment. Let’s not forget that you can also shoot pretty decent photos with the rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor. On the front, you have a 16MP snapper for those really awesome selfies.
Running on Android 13 out of the box, the device should keep up with the times. Motorola has committed to at least one OS update on its Moto G Power 5G (2023).
Overall, this handset may not be among the best Android phones, but it still provides good value for money. If you don’t feel like waiting several weeks for an epic Black Friday phone deal, this might be a great choice.
Most likely available for a limited time, the ongoing Motorola deal in question is none other than an epic $75 price cut on the Moto G Power 5G (2023). At 25% off, the handset dropped to its lowest price once again. In case you prefer shopping at Amazon, fret not! The merchant also has an ongoing sale on the same handset, selling it at 17% off.
5G? Check. Fluid 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz display? Check. Extensive 256GB storage space that goes up to an astonishing 1TB with a microSD card? Check. An octa-core MediaTek SoC? Check. Up to two days on a single charge? Check.
