The Moto G Power 5G (2023) dropped to a new record-low price at Motorola

Did you know the highly capable (and pretty affordable) Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) has dropped to a new, unheard-of low price? Well, now you do! Right now, the smartphone is sporting a gargantuan 40% markdown at the official retailer, which equates to as much as $120!

Need we say it? This affordable smartphone has never been that cheap before! As always, there’s more. Motorola takes things to the next level if you provide a suitable trade-in. Right now, you can take advantage of an extra $50 discount on most phones, which brings the price tag for this battery beast enticingly low.

Who wouldn't want a smartphone with Android 13 out of the box, solid battery life, a great 6.5-inch 120Hz display, and expandable storage space that can go all the way up to 1TB for well under $200? If you're interested, go ahead and pull the trigger on Motorola.com's awesome deal on the Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023).
On paper, the Moto phone easily beats many of the best affordable phones under $300 (and it can now be yours for less than $200!), specs-wise. For just $179.99, you get a beautiful and responsive device that has (almost) everything you could be looking for.

With its 6.5-inch FHD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate, this smartphone gives you beautiful, vivid colors and buttery-smooth interaction. The device is also equipped with a dual speaker system enhanced by Dolby Atmos to make your video streaming experiences much more enjoyable.

To top it off, Motorola opted for the MediaTek Dimensity 930, which delivers more than reasonable performance for the phone’s price bracket. With this phone, you can seamlessly switch between scrolling through social media, video streaming, and playing light games.

As if that’s not enough, you also have quite a bit of built-in storage space – 256GB, to be exact – which is twice the capacity you get on the OG Moto G Power (2022). If that isn’t enough for your digital hoarding obsessions, you can add a microSD card to expand it all the way up to 1TB. Quite neat, isn’t it?

We can’t go without paying the Moto G Power 5G’s stellar battery life due respect. This bad boy features a 5,000mAh battery that should last about two days between charges. At least, that’s what Motorola claims.

All things considered, this phone is a fantastic investment you should definitely consider. If you like what it has to offer, we suggest you take advantage of the official store’s tempting discount while it’s still available.
