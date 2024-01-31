Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

This cool Amazon deal on the budget-friendly Moto G Power 5G (2023) is still up for grabs

Deals
This cool Amazon deal on the Moto G Power 5G (2023) is still up for grabs
In case you missed it, Amazon launched an exciting offer on one of the best budget phones, the Moto G Power 5G (2023), a couple of weeks ago. Interestingly enough, the offer is still active and up for grabs. So, if you missed the first chance to claim a 33% discount on this budget Motorola phone, know it’s not too late to do so.

Although this isn’t the first time we’ve enjoyed the tempting $100 price cut, we should note it lands the smartphone at its best price at the e-commerce giant. And, at 33% off, the Moto G Power 5G indeed gives you a bang for your buck and can make a worthwhile investment.

Motorola's Moto G Power 5G (2023) is now $100 off

The budget Motorola power beast, the Moto G Power 5G (2023), is still $100 off at Amazon. The 33% discount sounds more than reasonable for a phone with a 120Hz 6.5-inch FHD+ display, an octa-core MediaTek processor, and 6GB RAM. You also have plenty of storage on board, 256GB, and 5G connectivity, plus a 5,000mAh battery.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


Certainly an underperformer compared to the top Android handsets, the Moto device still lands pretty much on par with its competitors. For example, it features a reasonably good 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates, which is an improvement over what we get on its predecessor.

Another notable upgrade over the Moto G Power (2022) is that the 2023-released Motorola budget power beast is 5G-ready. Aside from that, you also get an octa-core MediaTek chipset that isn’t half bad for the phone’s price bracket.

There’s also 6GB RAM on deck and plenty of storage for your digital hoarding obsessions – 256GB, to be exact. In case that won’t be enough for all your files and photos, you can expand total storage up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot. Speaking of photos, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) features a triple camera system with a 50MP main sensor and a 16MP front snapper for decent-looking photos.

Additionally, the device has a 5,000mAh battery that should last about a couple of days between charges. Given the high refresh rate and the 5G connectivity, we’d say that’s more than enough for a phone with the word ‘power’ in its name.

Once again, we’d like to remind you that the offer has been active for some time on Amazon, meaning it may expire soon. So, if what the Moto G Power (2023) has to offer tickles your fancy, we suggest you hurry up and take advantage of the deal soon.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless