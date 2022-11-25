The '3-day battery' Moto G Power hits rock bottom pricing for Black Friday on Amazon

When the Moto G Power 2021 hit our battery benchmark test , we were surprised to see that Motorola's "3-day battery life" promise actually held water. That same endurance champis now nearly half off from its already very affordable price to begin with.





If you are looking for a phone you won't have to baby, and want the utmost of endurance on a charge, Amazon now has the Moto G Power at the jaw-dropping sub-$130 price making it a no-brainer for those camping trips away for the weekend.

The combination of a 720p display and humongous battery does its magic to offer a multi-day battery life and a large screen in a very affordable package at up to 48% off right now. On Best Buy, the base 32GB version is the price of your monthly cell subscription, going for only $109.99, while the uppity 64GB model is nearly half off its "regular" $249.99 price at both Amazon and Best Buy.





The Moto G Power comes with a e Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and a 6.6-inch 720p display. Being of the LCD instead of the OLED variety the panel saved on production costs and at the same time it remains very frugal and power-sipping. Despite that it's not an OLED panel, the G Power's screen still comes with a punch hole for the 8MP front-facing camera.





As for the camera prowess, at less than two Benjamins you shouldn't expect hardware wonders, yet Moto put the same 48MP main camera resolution that the iPhone 14 Pro models now have, augmented by a 2MP macro camera and some depth unit mostly there for the count. At that price, we found the main camera rather decent when there is plenty of light around.





The G Power is also among the few phones to have a card slot for storage expansion and it has also not ditched the headphone jack, meaning you won't be required to shell out extra on wireless earbuds. Other tidbits include great call quality, a fast physical fingerprint scanner, water resistance, and stock Android.



