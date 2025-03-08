Ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is deeply discounted and a true bargain for budget-conscious users
If you're looking for an affordable smartphone for a second handset or one for your child or an elderly relative, the Moto G Play (2024) is an excellent choice. With a price of about $150, it's not a particularly expensive device. On top of that, it can be yours for less, as it's available at a sweet discount on Amazon.
Furthermore, its 6.5-inch LCD screen boasts a 1600 x 720 resolution, which offers decent visuals for the price. It even has a 90Hz refresh rate, which is rare in the budget segment. Sadly, the brightness tops out at 500 nits, so you might struggle to see the display on sunny days. But indoors, it should work just fine. And with a 5,000mAh battery, you should have power through the whole day without even thinking about recharging.
All in all, the Moto G Play (2024) just gets the job done and is perfect for anyone looking for an affordable yet reliable phone. So, if it fits your needs, don't hesitate and get one with this deal while you can!
The retailer is selling it for 27% off, allowing you to grab one for just under $110. This way, you'll save $40, which may not seem like much, but it's quite the price cut given the affordability of this bad boy. Motorola has a similar deal, too, and you can even score an extra $20 off with most trade-ins.
Yes, it may not rank among the best phones on the market, but it costs only a fraction of their usual hefty price tags. And for under $110, you're getting a handset that can tackle day-to-day tasks like calls, texts, web browsing, and video streaming with ease, thanks to its capable Snapdragon 680 chipset.
