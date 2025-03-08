GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicked off its annual Discover Spring Sale, get the Z Fold 6 at $1300 off!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is deeply discounted and a true bargain for budget-conscious users

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Moto G Play (2024).
If you're looking for an affordable smartphone for a second handset or one for your child or an elderly relative, the Moto G Play (2024) is an excellent choice. With a price of about $150, it's not a particularly expensive device. On top of that, it can be yours for less, as it's available at a sweet discount on Amazon.

The retailer is selling it for 27% off, allowing you to grab one for just under $110. This way, you'll save $40, which may not seem like much, but it's quite the price cut given the affordability of this bad boy. Motorola has a similar deal, too, and you can even score an extra $20 off with most trade-ins.

Moto G Play (2024): Save 27% on Amazon!

$40 off (27%)
Amazon is selling the ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) for 27% off, letting you score one for just under $110. The phone delivers decent performance and is an absolute steal at its current price. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Play (2024): Save up to 40% with trade-in at Motorola!

$89 99
$149 99
$60 off (40%)
The Moto G Play (2024) is discounted by $40 at Motorola, and you can save an additional $20 with a trade-in.
Buy at Motorola


It's worth noting that these aren't exactly new deals, as our friend here has been available with these discounts for a while. Nevertheless, it still offers great value, especially when you can get it at cheaper prices.

Yes, it may not rank among the best phones on the market, but it costs only a fraction of their usual hefty price tags. And for under $110, you're getting a handset that can tackle day-to-day tasks like calls, texts, web browsing, and video streaming with ease, thanks to its capable Snapdragon 680 chipset.

Furthermore, its 6.5-inch LCD screen boasts a 1600 x 720 resolution, which offers decent visuals for the price. It even has a 90Hz refresh rate, which is rare in the budget segment. Sadly, the brightness tops out at 500 nits, so you might struggle to see the display on sunny days. But indoors, it should work just fine. And with a 5,000mAh battery, you should have power through the whole day without even thinking about recharging.

All in all, the Moto G Play (2024) just gets the job done and is perfect for anyone looking for an affordable yet reliable phone. So, if it fits your needs, don't hesitate and get one with this deal while you can!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

Latest News

OnePlus 13 gets a huge update to fix this one issue with its camera
OnePlus 13 gets a huge update to fix this one issue with its camera
This trick makes Verizon give you a discount across all lines
This trick makes Verizon give you a discount across all lines
DOJ now wants Google to sell Chrome but still keep Android, with one major restriction
DOJ now wants Google to sell Chrome but still keep Android, with one major restriction
Apple pulls “personal Siri” video for iPhone 16 after announcing further delays
Apple pulls “personal Siri” video for iPhone 16 after announcing further delays
Craig Federighi and other Apple executives now concerned over AI PR disaster
Craig Federighi and other Apple executives now concerned over AI PR disaster
Grab the high-end 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen at Amazon and save 25%
Grab the high-end 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen at Amazon and save 25%
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless