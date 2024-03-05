Up Next:
Motorola sells the ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2023) at its best price for yet another time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola may have already introduced its new Moto G Play (2024), but last year’s model remains in the spotlight at the official store. The super budget-friendly phone with an MSRP of about $170 is once again retailing at a 41% cheaper price, which means you can get it for just under $100.
As you might imagine, this is far from the first, second, or third time we’ve seen this generous 41% markdown. Actually, it’s been coming and going for several months now. Nevertheless, the Motorola phone has never been offered at better prices at the official store or Amazon. So, if you need an ultra-affordable Android phone right now, we suggest checking this one out.
You also get an octa-core processor under the hood, which handles basic tasks well, but you can still experience sluggish performance from time to time. If you want to be able to multitask, play games, or handle work-related tasks on your phone, you should consider extending your budget and opt for one of the best budget phones instead.
Then again, arguably the most impressive thing about this ultra-affordable phone is its battery life. Motorola added a 5,000mAh battery on its Moto G Play (2023), which, according to Motorola, should last as much as three days between charges. Not having to charge your handset every evening is certainly appreciated.
There’s no stretching the truth here — this smartphone has drawbacks. If you’re willing to live with them, don’t miss out on the chance to get the Motorola device at its lowest price.
As you might imagine, this is far from the first, second, or third time we’ve seen this generous 41% markdown. Actually, it’s been coming and going for several months now. Nevertheless, the Motorola phone has never been offered at better prices at the official store or Amazon. So, if you need an ultra-affordable Android phone right now, we suggest checking this one out.
Rivaling phones like the Galaxy A14, the Moto handset is intended to serve your basic needs. It sports a 6.5-inch HD display with 90Hz refresh rates, which seems proper for its price range. However, if you’ve been using a phone with a 120Hz display, this one might seem like a downgrade rather than an upgrade.
You also get an octa-core processor under the hood, which handles basic tasks well, but you can still experience sluggish performance from time to time. If you want to be able to multitask, play games, or handle work-related tasks on your phone, you should consider extending your budget and opt for one of the best budget phones instead.
Somewhat disappointing is the camera setup, which consists of a 16MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, you get a 5MP selfie shooter. Again, the camera might be far from attractive for those who engage in smartphone photography.
Then again, arguably the most impressive thing about this ultra-affordable phone is its battery life. Motorola added a 5,000mAh battery on its Moto G Play (2023), which, according to Motorola, should last as much as three days between charges. Not having to charge your handset every evening is certainly appreciated.
There’s no stretching the truth here — this smartphone has drawbacks. If you’re willing to live with them, don’t miss out on the chance to get the Motorola device at its lowest price.
Things that are NOT allowed: