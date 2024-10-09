Epic Moto G 5G (2024) wins hearts on Day 2 of the October Prime Day event
October Prime Day is here! Day 1 of the event brought massive savings on high-end Android phones. But this new Moto G 5G (2024) deal now lets those on a budget get their fair share of savings! The affordable handset has dropped to a new record-low price on Day 2, allowing Prime members to save 25%.
Let's get into some details here. The Motorola phone usually costs just under $200. Obviously, it's not an expensive option. It's been discounted before, too, most recently offered for 16% off on Amazon. But we've never seen it at a markdown of 25% before (and probably won't see it again soon). The cherry on top of this awesome promo is that neither Best Buy nor the Motorola Store give you that same $50 discount.
This bad boy sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display and a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip under the hood that pairs with 4GB RAM to deliver surprisingly good performance, as we've observed while testing it. Of course, it's definitely not powerful enough to give the Pixel 8a or another mid-range option a run for its money.
If you don't mind spending an extra $50, we definitely recommend going for the Moto G Power 5G (2024) instead. This handset beats the Moto G 5G (2024) on multiple fronts, including performance. With its MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, the battery beast promises speed and responsiveness. Plus, it has a slightly larger 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates.
Another thing that may make you go for the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is that this fella has a better rear camera. With its 50 MP + 8 MP units on the rear, plus a 16 MP selfie snapper, this Android device gives you better-looking photos. Not by much, but still.
So, which one would it be? Both offer great value for Prime members on October Prime Day 2024. See our Moto G 5G (2024) vs Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) specs comparison page for extra details.
As a low-tier device, the Moto G 5G (2024) might not be every user's prime choice, especially when it's at its standard price or only 10% off. But now that you can get it for less than $150, it's becoming a more attractive option for users who don't need much more than good battery life and 5G connectivity.
But hey, for a sub-$150 option, this fella isn't half bad. Add a 50 MP primary camera and a 5,000mAh battery to this package, and you get a budget champ. Even so, with October Prime Day still here, there's another affordable Motorola option you might want to check out.
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is a Prime-exclusive delight
