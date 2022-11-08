 More people in the UK can now get free data from Virgin Media O2 for Christmas - PhoneArena
The latest Acer Gaming Chromebook!

More people in the UK can now get free data from Virgin Media O2 for Christmas

1
More people in the UK can now get free data from Virgin Media O2 for Christmas
The cost of living crisis continues to deepen. And to help people stay connected this Christmas, Virgin Media O2 announced that it is extending its National Databank initiative to 10 O2 stores across the UK.

As the carrier explained, the National Databank is like a food bank but for free mobile data, texts, and calls. And now, even more people in need can benefit from this initiative and get 20GB of free O2 data per month for up to six months. As per Virgin Media O2's calculations, this amount of data should be enough for around 220 hours of Internet browsing per month.

The 10 stores taking part in the program are in Ballymena, Broadstairs (Thanet Westwood Cross), Colchester, Hastings, Hull (Jameson Street), Norwich, Newport, Perth, Plymouth, and Stockton-on-Tees (Teesside Retail Park).

If you are an eligible user who wants to take advantage of the National Databank, you can visit one of these stores and ask an O2 employee for a 20GB data voucher.

Eligibles are those who are at least 18 years old, come from low-income households, and qualify in one or several of the following statements:
  • have no access or insufficient access to the internet at home
  • have no access or insufficient access to the internet when away from the home
  • can not afford their existing monthly contract or top up

Virgin Media O2 also announced that it is providing an additional 1 million GB of free O2 data in order to help those in need stay connected this Christmas. The offering comes in the form of special O2 Christmas SIM Cards with 7GB of free data each, which can be found in O2 stores and online.

However, the Christmas SIM cards initiative will be available in O2 stores until December 31, 2022, and online until January 31, 2023, while stocks last for both. Also, you will need an O2 Pay As You Go £10 Big Bundle SIM to take advantage of the offer. But once you get the voucher, just scan the QR code, and you will be redirected to redeem the free data online.

But if you just want to buy a new phone from O2 or Virgin Media, feel free to check out our best O2 and Virgin Media phone deals. And if you are rolling with another UK carrier, you can check out our best Vodafone phone deals, best Three phone deals, and best EE phone deals.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

More people in the UK can now get free data from Virgin Media O2 for Christmas
More people in the UK can now get free data from Virgin Media O2 for Christmas
Vivo X90 Pro+ leaks with offset camera and Zeiss branding
Vivo X90 Pro+ leaks with offset camera and Zeiss branding
MediaTek announces its Snapdragon killer with WiFi 7 and ray tracing
MediaTek announces its Snapdragon killer with WiFi 7 and ray tracing
Blind camera comparison results: Samsung triumphs!
Blind camera comparison results: Samsung triumphs!
This 'premium' Lenovo tablet with all-day battery life is the ultimate Black Friday 2022 steal
This 'premium' Lenovo tablet with all-day battery life is the ultimate Black Friday 2022 steal
Rare promotion has Google Fi SIM kits heavily discounted at Amazon
Rare promotion has Google Fi SIM kits heavily discounted at Amazon

Popular stories

Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
Blind camera comparison results: Samsung triumphs!
Blind camera comparison results: Samsung triumphs!
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
T-Mobile to charge $35 activation fee on nearly all transactions
T-Mobile to charge $35 activation fee on nearly all transactions
Crazy new Microsoft Surface Duo deal makes the cheap foldable concept a reality
Crazy new Microsoft Surface Duo deal makes the cheap foldable concept a reality
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless