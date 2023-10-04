More OnePlus Pad Go specs appear online, corroborating earlier rumors
Around a week ago, OnePlus' upcoming budget tablet that's called OnePlus Pad Go, had some of its specs leaked. The tablet even got teased by the company itself to be 'Coming Soon'. Now, a new leak gives us more details about what to expect from the upcoming tablet, reports 9to5Google.
OnePlus has already teased the tablet on X, but the company didn't reveal much of the internals and the important stuff about this device. That's for the leakers to do, apparently, probably days ahead of the official release (OnePlus didn't specify a date for the announcement, but rumors say it will be October 6).
The leaker also says that the display will be 11.35 inches, which is slightly smaller than the regular OnePlus Pad. The device is reportedly going to sport a big enough 8,000mAh battery. As for cameras (not that those are of utmost importance when it comes to tablets), the device is said to rock 8MP ones on the front and back. Dolby Atmos support is also said to be available on the tablet.
As we approach the potential date of its release, we expect more info to surface. We'll make sure to keep you posted, so stay tuned!
OnePlus Pad Go: we get more leaked specs
Today's leak comes from @1NormalUsername, a leaker that's previously leaked OnePlus information. The leaker states the tablet will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chip, offer up to 8 gigs of RAM, and will be available with Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity support. Also, it will have a 256GB variant, but a 128GB version will also probably be up for grabs.
Additionally, it is possible that the OnePlus Pad Go will be available in the US. This info comes from a patent submitted by the 'Never Settle' company with the USPTO, as 9to5Google rightfully points out. Hopefully, this would mean the tablet will be available for purchase from US buyers as well.
