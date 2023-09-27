OnePlus Pad Go’s specs and release date leak ahead of launch
Rumor has it that OnePlus plans to launch a cheaper tablet than the company’s latest OnePlus Pad. Dubbed OnePlus Pad Go, the new tablet is expected to be introduced in India initially, but it’s likely to go on sale in other regions soon afterward.
Although the information hasn’t been confirmed by the Chinese company, various reports from reliable sources claim the tablet is real and it’s going to be introduced this year.
First off, OnePlus’ next tablet is expected to feature a 11.6-inch LCD display with 2.4k resolution and 120Hz refresh rate (296ppi). Also, the tablet is said to pack an 8-megapixel main camera on the back, and a secondary 8-megapixel camera in the front for selfies.
It’s also worth noting that two versions of the tablet will be available in India: Wi-Fi only and cellular. The latter will be slightly more expensive, but that’s just an educated guess.
Finally, the most important piece of information leaked is the launch date: October 6. It’s not yet clear if this is in fact the date when OnePlus will officially reveal the tablet or customers will actually be able to purchase it, but at least we know we won’t have to wait too long for the OnePlus Pad Go to be revealed.
Today, we have more details about the unannounced OnePlus Pad Go, thanks to leaker Abhishek Yadav. Along with the main specs of the tablet, he also the probable launch date of the OnePlus Pad Go, and it’s not too far away now.
The OnePlus Pad Go will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, but the amount of memory remains a mystery for the moment. The tablet will drain energy from a massive 8,000 mAh battery and it will run Android 13 right out of the box.
