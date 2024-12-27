Leak reveals the time frame when Apple could release its surprising next iOS update
Last weekend we told you that there were indications that Apple was prepping a incremental update, iOS 18.2.1, that could arrive in 2025. That sounds far away, but in reality the new year starts in less than a week. A new report cites an unnamed social media accountwith a solid track record of providing legit iOS-based leaks. This account not only seconds the impending arrival of iOS 18.2.1 but also states that it will carry the build number of 22C161.
As for the timing of this release, typically the anonymous social media account reveals the build number of a new iOS release one week before it is launched. So a release sometime next week would normally be in order. However, because this is the holiday season after all, the update might be delayed until the second week of January which is actually the month's first full week.
This will be a minor update and should be installed right away (it's always best for security reasons to have the latest OS build available running your handset). It could contain patches to fix vulnerabilities or simply fix bugs afflicting iPhone users. Considering that Apple is taking the time and effort to push out a surprise update before iOS 18.3 is released, there must have been some flaws spotted that Apple is concerned about enough to get a patch out. Occasionally, Apple identifies a vulnerability that it has reason to believe has been exploited and in those cases, time is of the essence.
Apple is expected to release iOS 18.3 in late January. You can receive iOS 18.3 beta 1 as long as you're willing to have your phone run on a less stable version of the iOS operating system. To join the beta program, tap this link or go to www.beta.apple.com. Click on iOS 18, sign in to your Apple Account, and follow the directions. Next, take your iPhone and go to Settings > General > Software Update. At the top of the screen tap on Beta Updates and select iOS 18 Developer Beta. Apple is not charging $99 to become a developer so you can select this option.
Next, tap the Back button in the upper left corner and you will see the prompt for iOS 18.3 Beta 1. Keep in mind that beta versions are not stable and once you install iOS 18.3 beta 1, you cannot go back to the stable version of iOS without having to wipe your device. You'll have the opportunity to leave the iOS beta program once the stable version of iOS 18.3 is dropped late next month. Unless anything changes, we now expect iOS 18.2.1 to be available soon with iOS 18.3 due out around the end of the month.
