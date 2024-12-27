Leak reveals the time frame when Apple could release its surprising next iOS update





As for the timing of this release, typically the anonymous social media account reveals the build number of a new iOS release one week before it is launched. So a release sometime next week would normally be in order. However, because this is the holiday season after all, the update might be delayed until the second week of January which is actually the month's first full week.





This will be a minor update and should be installed right away (it's always best for security reasons to have the latest OS build available running your handset). It could contain patches to fix vulnerabilities or simply fix bugs afflicting iPhone users. Considering that Apple is taking the time and effort to push out a surprise update before iOS 18 .3 is released, there must have been some flaws spotted that Apple is concerned about enough to get a patch out. Occasionally, Apple identifies a vulnerability that it has reason to believe has been exploited and in those cases, time is of the essence.



Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

iOS 18 .3 in late January. You can receive iOS 18 .3 beta 1 as long as you're willing to have your phone run on a less stable version of the iOS operating system. To join the beta program, iOS 18 , sign in to your Apple Account, and follow the directions. Next, take your iPhone and go to Settings > General > Software Update . At the top of the screen tap on Beta Updates and select iOS 18 Developer Beta. Apple is not charging $99 to become a developer so you can select this option. Apple is expected to release.3 in late January. You can receive.3 beta 1 as long as you're willing to have your phone run on a less stable version of the iOS operating system. To join the beta program, tap this link or go to www.beta.apple.com. Click on, sign in to your Apple Account, and follow the directions. Next, take your iPhone and go to. At the top of the screen tap on Beta Updates and selectDeveloper Beta. Apple is not charging $99 to become a developer so you can select this option.



