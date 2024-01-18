Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone, save up to $870!
Over 40 more banks are now supported by Google Wallet

Android
Over 40 more banks are now supported by Google Wallet
3,000 years ago, back when Elrond witnessed how Isildur couldn’t cast Sauron’s ring into Mount Doom and destroy it, it was a matter of prestige to have a fat wallet. As fat as possible. Loaded not only with cash but with cards, also.

Now, it’s an embarrassment to have a wallet at all, be it fat or slim – it’s all digital now! Google Wallet is one of the most well-known digital wallets – in essence, it holds digital versions of the physical cards, licenses, tickets (and more) so you don’t have to carry them with you all the time. It’s like the smartphone revolution – instead of carrying a phone and a separate pocket camera, people now have excellent shooters in their handsets.

Now, Google Wallet supports 44 more banks, including Venmo (via Android Headlines).

The new list also includes Venmo and several other popular banks, including Aesthetics, City Federal Credit Union, CommerceWest Bank, Country Bank, County National Bank, CU Hawaii Federal Credit Union, Extra Credit Union, First National Bank in Taylorville, Madison County Community Bank, Main Street Bank, Northstar Bank, Opportunity Bank of Montana, Venmo, Pacific Valley Bank, People Savings Bank, Sherburne State Bank, State Bank of Missouri, United Valley Bank, West Michigan Community Bank and more.

