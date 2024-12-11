Mind-bending physics puzzler Monument Valley 3 now available for Netflix subscribers
Netflix Games is adding another big title to its portfolio, the third installment in the Monument Valley series. The physics puzzler is now available for free for all Netflix subscribers around the world, with no microtransactions or ads.
Monument Valley 3 follows in the footsteps of two other titles that were instant hits for developer Ustwo Games. Although the third game will certainly feel familiar to fans of the franchise, Monument Valley 3 doesn’t simply recycle the series’ successful formular.
What sets the third game apart from the previous titles in the series is the new boat-based play. Also, developers doubled down on introducing new systems and scenarios, ensuring that each level is different from the last.
For newcomers to the series, Monument Valley 3 is a touch-based mobile game that mixes puzzle-solving play with a lush, meditative presentation and a very soothing soundtrack. The game draws inspiration from modern art and architecture and promises to offer players “brain-straining mysteries.”
In Monument Valley 3, players step into the shoes of Noor, a brand-new character who embarks on an epic journey in a new world. Noor’s mission is to save the world from an encroaching darkness.
Of course, the main formula from the previous Monument Valley games remains the same, so you’re still expected to manipulate the world around you, moving and rotating its architecture to reveal paths that are hidden. However, developer Ustwo promises players that they will never solve a puzzle the same way twice.
Monument Valley 3 | Screenshots credits: Ustwo Games
Monument Valley 3 might prove to be a little bit too much for those who haven’t played any of the previous games. If you feel overwhelmed the first time you open the game, you might want to download the original Monument Valley game or its sequel first, which are free with your Netflix subscription.
