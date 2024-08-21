Netflix reveals Squid Game: Unleashed and Monument Valley 3 mobile games
Netflix Games already has a pretty stacked portfolio of mobile games, which gets bigger and bigger each month. During Gamescom’s Opening Night Live in Cologne, Germany, Netflix Games revealed two new mobile games, Squid Game: Unleashed and Monument Valley 3.
Both will be exclusively available on Netflix Games, so if you’re not yet subscribed and wish to play either of the two titles, you know what you have to do. In addition to these exclusive games, Netflix Games will also add two older titles that were very successful at launch: Monument Valley and Monument Valley 2.
Netflix Games confirmed Monument Valley 3 will be available on December 10 and promised to offer players the biggest story set in the Monument Valley universe yet.
The Squid mobile game, however, doesn’t have a release date, but we do know that Squid Game Season 2 will debut on December 26, 2024, so the mobile game could be released around the same time.
Besides the two games revealed this week, Netflix announced a few other mobile games that are now available or will be released in the coming weeks. For example, Ludo King: Netflix and Diner Out are two games that are now available to play for free.
On the other hand, Snake.io is coming on August 27, while Battleship is set for release on September 10. Other games joining Netflix’s ever-expanding library includes Monument Valley (September 19), Rollercoaster Tycoon Touch (October 8), and Monument Valley 2 (October 29).
Our goal is to bring our biggest Monument Valley yet to as many people as possible, which is why we partnered with Netflix to deliver the game to hundreds of millions of players around the world as part of their memberships.
Squid Game: Unleashed is being developed by Boss Fight, a Netflix Game Studio, and it’s a 32-player party royale showdown featuring challenges that fans will surely recognize from the hit series.
