Mobvoi teases a mystery new Ticwatch to be launched in "days"

Wearables
Mobvoi teases an upcoming mystery Ticwatch
Mobvoi, the company behind the popular TicWatch series of Wear OS smartwatches, is getting ready to release a new model very soon. The news comes from a teaser posted on X, hinting that "a new era dawns" in the TicWatch lineup.

The teaser image offers a glimpse of the upcoming device, showcasing it as a dark shape coming out of the shadows, and reminiscent of last year's TicWatch Pro 5. Could this be the TicWatch Pro 6? Or just an update to the TicWatch Pro 5 to Wear OS 4?



Details about what new features this watch might bring are scarce. 9to5Google speculates that the upgrade could include Wear OS 4, potentially offering improved performance and user experience. Since the TicWatch Pro 5 already features Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset, significant hardware changes seem less likely.

However, taking into consideration how much this mysterious new watch resembles the TicWatch Pro 5, it's worth noting that last year's flagship boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset, which is significantly faster than its predecessor, the Snapdragon Wear 4100. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED+ display with a unique dual-layer design that contributes to its impressive battery life. In Smart Mode, the TicWatch Pro 5 can last up to 80 hours on a single charge, while Essential Mode extends that to a whopping 45 days.

The TicWatch Pro 5 also comes equipped with built-in GPS, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage, and includes a compass, microphone, speaker, and NFC for contactless payments. If this upcoming watch includes more impressive specs than this, then we should be in for a treat.

Mobvoi has kept things mysterious but has promised to reveal more about the upcoming TicWatch in the coming days. With the teaser promising a new era for TicWatches, anticipation around the next generation of TicWatch smartwatches is certainly building among its fans.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

