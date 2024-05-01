Mobvoi teases a mystery new Ticwatch to be launched in "days"





A New Era Dawns. The Future Arrives in Days. pic.twitter.com/uOxwo2rtxT — Mobvoi_Official (@Mobvoi_Official) May 1, 2024



Details about what new features this watch might bring are scarce.



However, taking into consideration how much this mysterious new watch resembles the TicWatch Pro 5, it's worth noting that last year's flagship boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset, which is significantly faster than its predecessor, the Snapdragon Wear 4100. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED+ display with a unique dual-layer design that contributes to its impressive battery life. In Smart Mode, the TicWatch Pro 5 can last up to 80 hours on a single charge, while Essential Mode extends that to a whopping 45 days.



The TicWatch Pro 5 also comes equipped with built-in GPS, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage, and includes a compass, microphone, speaker, and NFC for contactless payments. If this upcoming watch includes more impressive specs than this, then we should be in for a treat.



Recommended Stories Details about what new features this watch might bring are scarce. 9to5Google speculates that the upgrade could include Wear OS 4, potentially offering improved performance and user experience. Since the TicWatch Pro 5 already features Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset, significant hardware changes seem less likely.However, taking into consideration how much this mysterious new watch resembles the TicWatch Pro 5, it's worth noting that last year's flagship boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset, which is significantly faster than its predecessor, the Snapdragon Wear 4100. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED+ display with a unique dual-layer design that contributes to its impressive battery life. In Smart Mode, the TicWatch Pro 5 can last up to 80 hours on a single charge, while Essential Mode extends that to a whopping 45 days.The TicWatch Pro 5 also comes equipped with built-in GPS, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage, and includes a compass, microphone, speaker, and NFC for contactless payments. If this upcoming watch includes more impressive specs than this, then we should be in for a treat.Mobvoi has kept things mysterious but has promised to reveal more about the upcoming TicWatch in the coming days. With the teaser promising a new era for TicWatches, anticipation around the next generation of TicWatch smartwatches is certainly building among its fans.

Mobvoi, the company behind the popular TicWatch series of Wear OS smartwatches, is getting ready to release a new model very soon. The news comes from a teaser posted on X, hinting that "a new era dawns" in the TicWatch lineup.The teaser image offers a glimpse of the upcoming device, showcasing it as a dark shape coming out of the shadows, and reminiscent of last year's TicWatch Pro 5. Could this be the TicWatch Pro 6? Or just an update to the TicWatch Pro 5 to Wear OS 4?