Mobvoi has just teased the next TicWatch

As for when we can expect the new TicWatch to be released, in Qualcomm's announcement, Mobvoi stated that it will come this fall. Although we don't get much information from the supposed teaser, we know a few things about the upcoming watch from Mobvoi. The next TicWatch will surely come equipped with Qualcomm's latest and greatest chipset for wearable devices. Qualcomm itself announced in a press release that the next smartwatch from Mobvoi will come with the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1, which Qualcomm officially revealed just a few days ago.According to the press release, the new Snapdragon W5+ platform will have double the performance and offer 50% lower power consumption than its predecessor, the Snapdragon Wear 4100+.For comparison, the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS is equipped with the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ silicon, which, according to Mobvoi, can last up to 72 hours on a single charge with Smart Mode turned on. So, if the Snapdragon W5+ is as efficient as Qualcomm claims, in addition to its better performance, the next TicWatch, should also have a longer battery life.Thanks to a Reddit user , we also know that the upcoming TicWatch will most likely have an IP68 resistance rating, new IHB/AFib detection — the feature that looks for any irregularities in your pulse — and new mental fatigue assessments. From the Redditor, it doesn't become clear which version of Wear OS the upcoming TicWatch will run. However, since it's a new device, we presume that the next TicWatch will come with Wear OS 3.As for when we can expect the new TicWatch to be released, in Qualcomm's announcement, Mobvoi stated that it will come this fall.

Mobvoi, the company behind the TicWatch smartwatches, has just teased its upcoming smartwatch (via). However, the tease — which is just one dark picture — doesn't tell us much. On it, there is only a text saying, "Arrival of the Epic Front Runner," and a smartwatch positioned below the message.