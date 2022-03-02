 Mobvoi’s new, dirt-cheap TicWatch GTH Pro smartwatch promises the best of both worlds - PhoneArena

Wearables

Mobvoi’s new, dirt-cheap TicWatch GTH Pro smartwatch promises the best of both worlds

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
1
Mobvoi’s new, dirt-cheap TicWatch GTH Pro smartwatch promises the best of both worlds
TicWatch GTH Pro is Mobvoi’s latest smartwatch to take the US wearable market by storm. At just $100, this is obviously a great deal, especially considering that it’s got many premium features typically reserved for much more expensive smartwatches.

Although it’s more of a health-oriented wearable device rather than a smartwatch, the TicWatch GTH Pro provides users with the best of both worlds. For starters, this is the world’s first smartwatch to feature dual PPG sensors that offer unique, user-specific insights into arterial health and other biometrics data.

The unique feature is the result of the collaboration with global tech company CardieX. Also, the smartwatch takes advantage of ATCOR technology, which measures the strength of the pulse as blood flows through the body.

As fitness tracker, the TicWatch GTH Pro can automatically track steps, calories burned, distance, miles walked, and active minutes throughout the day. It also comes with 14 sport modes, such as run, walk, indoor & outdoor cycling, and yoga. It doesn’t have built-in GPS, so it will use the smartphone for anything that requires that sort of tracking.

TicWatch GTH Pro offers 5ATM water resistance and promises to provide between 7 and 10 days of battery life, although this may vary with use and other factors. The smartwatch sports a smaller 1.55-inch color display featuring 2.5D curved glass design. Speaking of design, this one looks like an Apple Watch, and it’s not just because of the rectangular shape.

The smartwatch is now available for purchase Meteorite Black via Amazon and Mobvoi’s official store for just $100.

