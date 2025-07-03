Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

What’s missing from Samsung’s next Unpacked might say a lot about its 2026 plans

The Galaxy Buds 4 are delayed, but it might be for a good reason.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Audio
Earbuds in their opened case sitting on a table.
Samsung's next major launch event is just around the corner, and we're all expecting to see the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 — possibly alongside the rumored Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. But one thing that likely won’t show up on stage is a new pair of flagship earbuds.

According to a new report, the upcoming Galaxy Buds 4 are now expected to launch next year — not this summer, not this fall, but early 2026, right around the expected unveiling of the Galaxy S26 series.

That’s somewhat unusual for Samsung, as in previous years the company launched its premium earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 3 during its foldable Unpacked events mid-summer. So, what gives?

Samsung may be going bigger with the Buds 4



The delay might indicate that Samsung is planning something more ambitious for the Buds 4. A patent filed earlier this year suggests the company is exploring Ultra Wideband (UWB) tech for earbuds — which could open the door to features like real-time spatial audio positioning, ultra-precise Find My-style tracking, or even smarter auto-switching between Galaxy devices.

While the Buds 4 aren't mentioned in the patent, it’s easy to imagine Samsung holding back a release to integrate something meaningful — especially as Apple and Google push their own spatial audio ecosystems.

There’s also the question of branding: Will Samsung stick with a standard vs. Pro tier like it did with the Buds 3 lineup, or unify everything into one new Buds 4 model? So far, no reliable leaks have clarified this.

What feature would matter most to you when the Galaxy Buds 4 finally arrive?

Vote View Result


A surprisingly quiet year for Galaxy audio


Samsung isn’t leaving fans completely empty-handed in 2025. The company recently launched the Galaxy Buds Core — a basic, budget-friendly option for users who just want the essentials. But these are clearly not meant to replace the Galaxy Buds 3 or Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Instead, it looks like Samsung is holding its true audio refresh for the next big phone cycle. And pairing the Buds 4 launch with the Galaxy S26 series makes strategic sense. That way, Samsung can bundle them, show off new AI-powered audio features tied into One UI, or simply kick off 2026 with a full ecosystem refresh.

Recommended Stories
If the Buds 4 do arrive in January or February, we’re hoping for improved ANC, smarter integration with Galaxy AI, better microphone quality, and more premium sound — especially after seeing what rivals like Sony and Apple have brought to the table.

For now, though, it looks like audio fans will need a bit more patience.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 4

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Debate about whether T-Mobile or Verizon is the best may have finally been settled
Debate about whether T-Mobile or Verizon is the best may have finally been settled
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
iPhone 17 Air displays cracking, Apple excludes BOE from supply
iPhone 17 Air displays cracking, Apple excludes BOE from supply
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Verizon users should be on their guard after post from hacker [UPDATED]
Verizon users should be on their guard after post from hacker [UPDATED]

Latest News

Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless