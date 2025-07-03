What’s missing from Samsung’s next Unpacked might say a lot about its 2026 plans
The Galaxy Buds 4 are delayed, but it might be for a good reason.
Samsung's next major launch event is just around the corner, and we're all expecting to see the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 — possibly alongside the rumored Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. But one thing that likely won’t show up on stage is a new pair of flagship earbuds.
According to a new report, the upcoming Galaxy Buds 4 are now expected to launch next year — not this summer, not this fall, but early 2026, right around the expected unveiling of the Galaxy S26 series.
Instead, it looks like Samsung is holding its true audio refresh for the next big phone cycle. And pairing the Buds 4 launch with the Galaxy S26 series makes strategic sense. That way, Samsung can bundle them, show off new AI-powered audio features tied into One UI, or simply kick off 2026 with a full ecosystem refresh.
If the Buds 4 do arrive in January or February, we’re hoping for improved ANC, smarter integration with Galaxy AI, better microphone quality, and more premium sound — especially after seeing what rivals like Sony and Apple have brought to the table.
That’s somewhat unusual for Samsung, as in previous years the company launched its premium earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 3 during its foldable Unpacked events mid-summer. So, what gives?
Samsung may be going bigger with the Buds 4
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The delay might indicate that Samsung is planning something more ambitious for the Buds 4. A patent filed earlier this year suggests the company is exploring Ultra Wideband (UWB) tech for earbuds — which could open the door to features like real-time spatial audio positioning, ultra-precise Find My-style tracking, or even smarter auto-switching between Galaxy devices.
While the Buds 4 aren't mentioned in the patent, it’s easy to imagine Samsung holding back a release to integrate something meaningful — especially as Apple and Google push their own spatial audio ecosystems.
There’s also the question of branding: Will Samsung stick with a standard vs. Pro tier like it did with the Buds 3 lineup, or unify everything into one new Buds 4 model? So far, no reliable leaks have clarified this.
A surprisingly quiet year for Galaxy audio
Samsung isn’t leaving fans completely empty-handed in 2025. The company recently launched the Galaxy Buds Core — a basic, budget-friendly option for users who just want the essentials. But these are clearly not meant to replace the Galaxy Buds 3 or Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.
Instead, it looks like Samsung is holding its true audio refresh for the next big phone cycle. And pairing the Buds 4 launch with the Galaxy S26 series makes strategic sense. That way, Samsung can bundle them, show off new AI-powered audio features tied into One UI, or simply kick off 2026 with a full ecosystem refresh.
