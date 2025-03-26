30% discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+!
Amazon’s Spring Sale is here offering many great deals you should check!
Amazon Deals Are Blooming
Amazon’s Spring Sale is here offering many great deals you should check!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Mint Mobile announces a dirt cheap option for those that prioritize calling and texting when abroad

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wireless service
Header image for the Mint Mobile $5 Minternational pass
International travelers now have a new option to keep them connected while away from home, as Mint Mobile has introduced a new 30-day No Data "Minternational" Pass, expanding its offerings for customers traveling abroad. The MVNO carrier announced the $5 pass, which provides 100 minutes of talk time and 100 text messages for a 30-day period. This new option is designed for users who require basic communication capabilities while traveling internationally and expect to have regular access to Wi-Fi for data services.

The introduction of this pass comes amidst a landscape of varying international roaming options available to mobile users. Traditionally, major carriers have offered international plans that often include data, talk, and text at varying price points. More recently, the rise of eSIM and specialized international data providers has offered alternative choices, primarily focused on data connectivity. Mint Mobile's new pass distinguishes itself by focusing solely on voice and text communication at a low cost, catering to a specific segment of travelers.

The Minternational Pass provides users with a straightforward offering of 100 minutes for calls and 100 text messages (RCS/SMS/MMS/iMessage), valid for 30 days from activation in a supported international location. This allows travelers to maintain essential communication links without the need for a separate local SIM card or a more comprehensive and potentially expensive international plan. The company positions this as an ideal solution for those who primarily use Wi-Fi for internet access, but still require a reliable method for occasional calls and texts.



However, this plan also represents an additional option for those with a phone that has dual SIM capabilities. At $5 for 30 days to use just for texting and calling, and with the purchase of a lower-priced international SIM card for data, this could potentially save you a lot of money while traveling. To me, this definitely sounds like a perfect workaround for those who only require a limited amount of data, such as for pulling up directions or bus routes on Google Maps, while relying on their Mint Mobile plan for communicating with their loved ones when not on Wi-Fi.

Recommended Stories
The $5 price point for a 30-day period makes it one of the more affordable options available for talk and text focused international roaming. It will be interesting to see how this offering is received by users who find themselves in situations where data connectivity is not a primary concern, but the ability to make calls and send texts remains important.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill

Latest News

Verizon can continue to say it "Truly prioritizes first responders" even if T-Mobile doesn't like it
Verizon can continue to say it "Truly prioritizes first responders" even if T-Mobile doesn't like it
Built-like-a-tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling like hot cakes with this Amazon Spring Sale deal
Built-like-a-tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling like hot cakes with this Amazon Spring Sale deal
Google's OG Pixel Watch is a VERY smart buy again at these unbeatable Big Spring prices
Google's OG Pixel Watch is a VERY smart buy again at these unbeatable Big Spring prices
After 5 years under water, a muddy iPad helped crack a case straight out of a Hollywood script
After 5 years under water, a muddy iPad helped crack a case straight out of a Hollywood script
If gaming on a thin laptop is your thing, then the HP Omen 16 Slim will have your attention
If gaming on a thin laptop is your thing, then the HP Omen 16 Slim will have your attention
AT&T's tech support gave this customer a headache - and blamed Alexa
AT&T's tech support gave this customer a headache - and blamed Alexa
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless