Mint Mobile announces a dirt cheap option for those that prioritize calling and texting when abroad
International travelers now have a new option to keep them connected while away from home, as Mint Mobile has introduced a new 30-day No Data "Minternational" Pass, expanding its offerings for customers traveling abroad. The MVNO carrier announced the $5 pass, which provides 100 minutes of talk time and 100 text messages for a 30-day period. This new option is designed for users who require basic communication capabilities while traveling internationally and expect to have regular access to Wi-Fi for data services.
However, this plan also represents an additional option for those with a phone that has dual SIM capabilities. At $5 for 30 days to use just for texting and calling, and with the purchase of a lower-priced international SIM card for data, this could potentially save you a lot of money while traveling. To me, this definitely sounds like a perfect workaround for those who only require a limited amount of data, such as for pulling up directions or bus routes on Google Maps, while relying on their Mint Mobile plan for communicating with their loved ones when not on Wi-Fi.
The introduction of this pass comes amidst a landscape of varying international roaming options available to mobile users. Traditionally, major carriers have offered international plans that often include data, talk, and text at varying price points. More recently, the rise of eSIM and specialized international data providers has offered alternative choices, primarily focused on data connectivity. Mint Mobile's new pass distinguishes itself by focusing solely on voice and text communication at a low cost, catering to a specific segment of travelers.
The Minternational Pass provides users with a straightforward offering of 100 minutes for calls and 100 text messages (RCS/SMS/MMS/iMessage), valid for 30 days from activation in a supported international location. This allows travelers to maintain essential communication links without the need for a separate local SIM card or a more comprehensive and potentially expensive international plan. The company positions this as an ideal solution for those who primarily use Wi-Fi for internet access, but still require a reliable method for occasional calls and texts.
Mint 'Minternational' plan options. | Image credit — Mint Mobile
The $5 price point for a 30-day period makes it one of the more affordable options available for talk and text focused international roaming. It will be interesting to see how this offering is received by users who find themselves in situations where data connectivity is not a primary concern, but the ability to make calls and send texts remains important.
