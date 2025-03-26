Mint Mobile announces a dirt cheap option for those that prioritize calling and texting when abroad





The Minternational Pass provides users with a straightforward offering of 100 minutes for calls and 100 text messages (RCS/SMS/MMS/iMessage), valid for 30 days from activation in a supported international location. This allows travelers to maintain essential communication links without the need for a separate local SIM card or a more comprehensive and potentially expensive international plan. The company positions this as an ideal solution for those who primarily use Wi-Fi for internet access, but still require a reliable method for occasional calls and texts.









However, this plan also represents an additional option for those with a phone that has dual SIM capabilities. At $5 for 30 days to use just for texting and calling, and with the purchase of a lower-priced international SIM card for data, this could potentially save you a lot of money while traveling. To me, this definitely sounds like a perfect workaround for those who only require a limited amount of data, such as for pulling up directions or bus routes on Google Maps, while relying on their Mint Mobile plan for communicating with their loved ones when not on Wi-Fi.



The $5 price point for a 30-day period makes it one of the more affordable options available for talk and text focused international roaming. It will be interesting to see how this offering is received by users who find themselves in situations where data connectivity is not a primary concern, but the ability to make calls and send texts remains important.