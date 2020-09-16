Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Windows Microsoft Tablets 5G

Microsoft's first 5G Surface device could be right around the corner

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 16, 2020, 9:54 AM

The fall season of major mobile tech announcements, disrupted and radically transformed by the coronavirus pandemic, is far from over even after Apple's onslaught of product launches yesterday and the recent LG Wing 5G and Motorola Razr 5G introductions

Apple alone is reportedly planning to hold another two special events by the end of 2020, while Samsung, Sony, and Google have all officially confirmed their intentions in the last couple of weeks to unveil hot new 5G-capable devices before long.

Then there's Microsoft, which traditionally likes to announce stuff in October and may well do so this year too, according to a Windows Central report citing unnamed "sources" on the inside. As the name suggests, this very reputable publication knows a thing or two about Windows-powered products, so we have every reason to trust that a refreshed Surface Pro X is coming sometime "this fall."

For the most part, this second-gen 2-in-1 detachable tablet computer sounds decidedly unexciting, lacking "any significant design changes" over a 2019-released 13-incher starting at $999.99. Under the hood, the Surface Pro X2 (or however the versatile device might end up being called) is expected to feature a Microsoft SQ2 processor likely to deliver minor performance improvements over the SQ1 developed in collaboration with Qualcomm that made its debut on this bad boy's predecessor.

Other fairly trivial changes are all but guaranteed to include a new platinum hue for the slate itself and expanded color options for the productivity-enhancing Type Cover keyboard, but the most significant upgrade could be one that Windows Central is not ready to vouch for just yet. Specifically, the addition of 5G connectivity.

As you might already be aware, all OG Surface Pro X configurations come with built-in 4G LTE support, and especially considering the otherwise iterative nature of this future release, it makes perfect sense for Microsoft to take things to the next level and jump on the 5G bandwagon. Hopefully, that won't bring a substantial price hike to the table, although the $1,400 and up 4G LTE-only Surface Duo strongly suggests the company is in a bit of a delusional phase as far as this stuff is concerned.

Curiously enough, there's no mention whatsoever in today's report of an impending Surface Pro 8 generation, but despite that, we remain fairly confident Microsoft will unveil more than one hybrid Windows 10 tablet as early as next month. Who knows, maybe we'll also get an update on the delayed Surface Neo development or at least a teaser of what's to come in the dual-screen field from the Redmond-based tech giant in 2021.

Featured stories

Popular stories
Advanced Apple Watch Series 6 and affordable Apple Watch SE are official
Popular stories
Latest Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G leak makes us excited... about the S21+ 5G
Popular stories
Apple iOS 14 Review: Hands-on with all the new features
Popular stories
Apple iPad Air 4th gen, iPad 8th gen now official: Faster, flashier than ever

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 has reportedly entered mass production - and we have bad news
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G to get the Android 11 update first, as Samsung releases One UI 3 beta
Popular stories
OnePlus website hints at the impending launch of at least four phones, including OnePlus 8T Pro
Popular stories
T-Mobile hits record 5G throughput speeds on Sprint's spectrum with the OnePlus 8
Popular stories
The iPhone 12 Pro chassis leaks in a hands-on video and cases, spot the surprise extra camera
Popular stories
Leaked Target ad and Apple's YouTube channel might hold clues to iPhone 12 launch plans

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless