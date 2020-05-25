Microsoft's sleek and slim Surface Pro X tablet is on sale at up to a $450 discount for a limited time





The novelty of the Surface Pro X primarily derived from its ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 processor developed in collaboration with Qualcomm, which made the 13-incher thinner and ever so slightly heavier than the 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7 while promising even better battery life.





On top of all that, every single Surface Pro X configuration also comes with built-in LTE Advanced Pro connectivity, which means however that you normally have to cough up at least $999 for a product that's overall slower than a Surface Pro 7 typically priced at $750 and up without standalone cellular support.



Fortunately, we've seen Microsoft and third-party retailers like Best Buy offer substantial discounts on select variants many times in the recent past, with Amazon today taking all these killer deals to the next level by slashing up to 450 bucks off the MSRP of the Surface Pro X. Normally available for a whopping $1,299, the 256GB SSD option is 35 percent cheaper today only, while the entry-level 128GB SSD configuration costs $250 less than its usual price of $999.



Both these variants come with a more than respectable 8GB RAM count, but if you need an extra 8 gigs of the good stuff, Amazon has you covered with another two decent deals that are actually not set to expire at the end of the day.



The 16GB RAM-packing Surface Pro X can be purchased at $199 off its $1,499 and $1,799 list prices with 256 and 512 gigs of speedy solid-state storage in tow respectively.



Keep in mind that the Surface Pen and keyboard cover are not included as standard here, but otherwise, you get a lot of great features at pretty reasonable prices, ranging from a large PixelSense display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels and razor-thin bezels to a 10MP rear-facing autofocus camera, 5MP front-facing shooter with Windows Hello facial authentication technology, dual microphones, powerful stereo speakers with Dolby Audio enhancement, two USB-C ports, a nano SIM slot, eSIM support, and last but not least, an impressive 13-hour battery life rating (based on "typical device usage.")

For the first time in the history of Microsoft's popular Surface family of 2-in-1 detachable tablet computers, the company unveiled two different models powered by the full Windows 10 software experience last fall.