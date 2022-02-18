 Microsoft's most affordable Surface Pro X variant is substantially cheaper than usual - PhoneArena

Microsoft's most affordable Surface Pro X variant is substantially cheaper than usual

Adrian Diaconescu
Microsoft's most affordable Surface Pro X variant is substantially cheaper than usual
Today seems like a pretty good day to buy a tablet... even if said tablet doesn't happen to be a member of Samsung's hot new Galaxy Tab S8 family or a hugely popular iPad.

If the deeply discounted Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 and Yoga Tab 13 are pretty much irresistible for hardcore Android fans, Windows devotees and overall productivity junkies will at the very least be pleased to see the Surface Pro X priced at $699.99 instead of $899.99 in an entry-level configuration.

Microsoft Surface Pro X

SQ1 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Platinum, Device Only

$200 off (22%)
$699 99
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy

While this is by no means the biggest markdown that's ever been available on any version of Microsoft's slim and sleek 2-in-1 detachable computer, it does bring the 13-inch powerhouse on par with the 11-inch "regular" Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 right now, which is no small feat.

Even though your seven Benjamins won't get you a pen (or a keyboard) from Best Buy in the case of this particular Surface Pro X deal, a speedy 128GB solid-state drive, fairly generous 8 gigs of memory, and full Windows 11 support should be enough to capture your attention and ultimately relieve you of some of your hard-earned dough.

Then you have an undeniably beautiful, "virtually edge-to-edge" PixelSense display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels, a way thinner 7.3mm profile and lighter 774-gram anodized aluminum body than the 13-inch Surface Pro 8, and somehow, absolutely outstanding battery life estimated at "up to 15 hours of typical device usage" on a single charge.

Granted, the SQ1 processor developed by Microsoft itself in collaboration with Qualcomm is nowhere near as powerful as the 11th Gen Intel Core i-series beasts found inside the aforementioned Pro 8. But in comparison with something like the Galaxy Tab S8, the Surface Pro X arguably delivers a remarkable level of raw speed, easily handling your day-to-day mobile entertainment and work needs.

As you can imagine, the variant on sale here for a presumably limited time lacks 4G LTE connectivity while including two handy USB-C ports, pretty excellent 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio sound, a 10MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 4K video recording capabilities, and a 5MP front shooter with Windows Hello face authentication technology.

